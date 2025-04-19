Atukwatse fell for tour guiding during internship

Who is Abia Atukwatse ?

I am Ugandan female nature guide who specialises in birds, mammals and am enthusiastic about reptiles. I do tours majorly in two East African countries; Uganda and Rwanda. I hold a Bachelor of Environmental Science, Technology and Management from Kyambogo University, Kampala.

I started my career in 2014 while at university and my passion for conservation and tourism has made me the excellent safari guide. I am a DIT-Tourist Guides’ Assessor, secretary to the Uganda Women Birders, vice secretary general of Uganda Safari Guides’ Association and a freelance guide with different companies. I am humorous and this makes my tours unforgettable for most tourists, but I also love changing people’s lives for the better, especially the disadvantaged.

I am cautious about the environment and passionate about nature but most of all a proud Ugandan.



What inspired you to join the tourism sector, especially guiding?

Joining the tourism industry was either by luck or accident in 2014. I was doing my university internship at Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. While there, I learnt about birdwatching and after joining the birders on ground, I loved it and pursued it as a hobby which turned into a career. In 2016, I conducted my first bird watching tour and I have since been guiding. I diversified later into mammals, culture and reptiles.

What are your areas of interest?

I am a nature lover and anything green fascinates me. Uganda’s tourism industry is mainly nature-based and I have special interest in birds and these are extraordinary creatures that the creator put on earth to entertain man. As a conservationist, I love eco-tourism because it harnesses nature sustainability for our survival. Uganda’s diverse cultures with more than 50tribes with different regalia and ways of living is another adventurous part that is very entertaining.

Your achievements over the years...? I believe I have been an ambassador of my country because most of my guests tend to return, sometimes with others. They would not do so if I poorly showcased my beautiful country. I have grown my global network and have friends from all over the world. I love people and such networks are an important part of me. Although I am not yet at the peak of my career, I have earned financial independence because my hard work pays off. And I am proud to have a thing or two to my name. This is very important for women because sometimes domestic violence starts from over depending on men.

I am also proud to have been part of the team that rediscovered the Fox’s Weaver (Uganda’s only endemic bird species) which was almost declared extinct. I pride myself in having been part of the leadership at the Uganda Women Birders that organised the first ever International Conference for Women Birders that attracted birders from all continents and was successful. I have also represented my country at several events here and internationally while sharing our story as women in tour guiding, a male-dominated sector. I have groomed a few other individuals especially girls and this is changing lives for the better.

What are some of the best destinations in Uganda you would recommend?

Uganda is a destination especially for international guests given our most hospitable people on the African continent, unique diverse cultures and cuisine and the epitome of wildlife including endangered primates such as the Mountain gorillas. I find each national park in Uganda uniquely gifted though Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is my relaxing haven. For domestic tourists, Uganda has countless destinations for us from the most vibrant nightlife to multiple cultural and religious sites such as Namugongo, and Lake Victoria.



We see Ugandans rather fly to say Dubai than visit destinations within the country? What is your take on this?

The pace is growing. Traditionally, Ugandans did not have a travelling culture but they are slowly adapting to it. Secondly, we are born with wildlife around us and Uganda’s tourism has for long been nature-based. However, with the diversification in the niches, the numbers are steadily increasing. We just need to learn to package the right products for our domestic tourists and the trends will change.

As a female guide, what have been some of the challenges in your line of duty?

Stereotypes and cultural beliefs about women. Some people dictate that we are supposed to keep home and are seen as unfit for society. Lack trust among employers for example, It is hard to land a job of driving big manual vehicles in rough terrains and long distances. So, our male counterparts find the jobs faster and we have to put in twice the effort to be trusted. The equipment and gear we use are expensive and this hinders some of the girls from growing in this career. Many women end up dropping out because this job takes lots of time and needs investment first which normally is not available for the fresh graduates.

We also face sexual harassment , especially when you are working with a male counterpart on the same tour, you are referred to as their sexual partner and we are not normally seen for the services we are offering. This is normally termed as “A self-contained male driver”. This tarnishes our image and sometimes nasty words are thrown at us.

Lastly, most facilities do not have separate bathrooms for different gender. For example, if one is on their period it is inconviniencing to share the space and we sometimes we pick infections.

Additionally, sometimes the accommodation rooms at some of these facilities are not enough and we are forced to share them with males. Otherwise, you drive more than 50kilometres looking for accommodation in a national park, where you are expected to be with guests late in the night but also early morning for breakfast and park activities.

How can some of these challenges be addressed?

More sensitisation that this is a unisex career to break the stereotypes and we keep on trailblazing for the coming generations in this field. Attaining more training especially on skills which finally will showcase utmost professionalism for our employers. Keeping professional and campaign against gender based violence.

Mentorship for young girls getting into the industry on how to handle gender-related challenges and we have regular sharing sessions. Many facility owners are encouraged to make gender friendly accommodation and many of them are adjusting, building more facilities for guides as well as considering each gender’s needs.

What is Uganda is not doing well enough to attract many high-end visitors?

Uganda is not doing well in terms of holistic media coverage. Our country is majorly known for only negative things, yet we have many positives that the world should know. I urge everyone in Uganda to reflect on what they post or share about this beautiful nation right from main stream media to everyone that holds a smartphone. We are spearheading bad publicity for our beautiful home.

Secondly, we still lack adequate marketing. This may be due to funding gaps in the marketing bodies but this should be everyone’s business. All sectors should have a common goal to promote the best of this country in their way. This can be through the political space, agriculture, exports, sports, education, business, and health. If everyone plays their part, Uganda will be a world class destination because it has all it takes to be since we have countless attractions and facilities are there. An increase in the marketing budget would definitely trigger higher end investors.

Advice to young girls intending to follow your career ...