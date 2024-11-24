Aunty Stella’s frank advice to you who is struggling with a garrulous work colleague

Brethren, welcome to Aunty Stella’s hut of wisdom, where those in need of frank, fearless advice find solutions to their problems—for free!

Let’s hear from Josephine, who is struggling with a particularly garrulous work colleague.

Dear Aunty Stella,

Please help! I work in an open-plan office and my workmate who sits next to me is the most talkative person I’ve ever met. Every morning, as soon as I arrive, she pounces on me with useless office gossip and her opinions on everyone and everything. I am naturally very quiet, so I don’t know how to get her to keep quiet.

When I put on my headphones to signal to her that I don’t want to be disturbed, she sends me endless chat messages, which is very distracting. She’s much older than me and I don’t know how to tell her to shut up without sounding disrespectful.

The worst thing is that she goes around telling people that we are close friends. I’m going crazy! What should I do?

Drowning in chatter,

Josephine.



Dear Josephine,

I really sympathise with you. However, you cannot continue like this if you want to remain sane. Alright, here’s what you should do.

First, start arriving an hour and a half earlier than her so you can get some work done. Good. On Monday next week, develop a terrible ear infection. Get a bandage and some medical tape and put it over whichever ear is closest to her.

Once she starts talking, yell at the top of your voice, “OH I’M SORRY, I HAVE AN EAR INFECTION. WHAT WERE YOU SAYING?” Make sure you repeat what she says, but only the scandalous things, okay?

For example, “YOU’RE BROKE? BUT WE WERE PAID LAST WEEK! OKAY HOW MUCH ARE YOU BORROWING?” Keep this up for most of the week (don’t forget the bandage and for goodness’ sake make sure it stays on the same ear!) and I guarantee that not only will she stop talking to you, she will also deny that the two of you were ever friends.

Wishing you a quick recovery from your ear infection.

Sincerely,