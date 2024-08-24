Axarya: Redefining ready-to-wear in Uganda

While fashion avenues such as haute couture have made their mark in Uganda, one of the most exciting developments, has been the rise of ready-to-wear clothing. Among the many emerging brands, Axarya stands out as one that should definitely be on your radar. Founded in Uganda, this brand, which started as a men’s-only line, has now expanded into unisex offerings delivering stylish pieces. We caught up with the brand founder, Lincoln Axarya on the journey.

Tell us about Axarya.

My name is Lincoln Axarya, the founder of Axarya. Our vision is to create a unique affordable luxury ready-to-wear fashion brand that resonates with modern African culture and global trends. The brand was born from a desire to close the gap for high-quality, locally-made clothing options for men in Uganda while merging contemporary fashion with elements that speak to the African experience.

What inspired you to make a unisex brand?

Initially, I did not envision a unisex brand. The inspiration stemmed from a general gap in the Ugandan market for unique, high-quality fashion made in Uganda. The unisex aspect emerged when we noticed that women were interested in our men’s collections. This demand led us to explore versatile fashion that transcends gender norms, resulting in Axarya unisex approach.

How do you balance the unisex aspect of your designs?

We design versatile pieces that anyone can wear, regardless of gender. Our focus is on creating clothing that highlights individuality while maintaining a cohesive and inclusive brand identity.

What is the current state of ready-to-wear fashion in Uganda?

The ready-to-wear fashion industry in Uganda is growing rapidly, with an increasing demand for accessible, stylish clothing. There is a noticeable shift towards sustainable fashion and a preference for locally-made products that align with global trends.

How do you want your brand to be perceived in the fashion industry?

We aim to be seen as a trailblazer in the Ugandan fashion industry—innovative, stylish, and deeply rooted in creating clothing that resonates with who you are. We are here to set and not follow trends, making a lasting impact at local and global fashion scenes.

What are your thoughts on the future of ready-to-wear fashion in Uganda?

The future looks promising, with potential for significant growth as more consumers embrace the convenience and style of ready-to-wear brands. Axarya envisions playing a pivotal role in this evolution.

How does Axarya plan to stay relevant and innovative?

We stay relevant by exploring new design concepts, incorporating customer feedback, and embracing sustainable practices. We are committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry. Our upcoming collaboration with Daniel Perfumes will showcase how clothing and scent can create a complete outlook and feel.

What can we expect ?

We are working on expanding our collection range and exploring collaborations with other creative industries, like art and music, to enhance our brand presence further.

How do you approach sustainability and ethical fashion?

Sustainability is central to our business model. We minimise waste, use eco-friendly materials, and support local artisans. Our approach to clothing is limited edition, producing only a handful of products at a time to prevent market saturation and leave room for innovation.

How is Axarya positioning itself to compete globally?

We are building a strong brand identity, leveraging digital marketing, and ensuring our products meet international quality standards. We’re also exploring export opportunities and collaborations with international designers. We have already exported to countries such as the USA, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Sudan.

What is your advice for aspiring fashion designers in Uganda?

Focus on originality, quality, and understanding your market. Building a strong brand takes time, so patience, resilience, and continuous learning are key. Lastly, start already and do not let in too much noise—you understand your vision better than anyone else.

What inspires your designs, and how do you balance business and creativity?

Prayer is my secret. Our designs are inspired by modern aesthetics, intuitive thinking, and the desire to create clothing that resonates with a wide audience. We maintain balance through careful planning and staying true to our vision. We plan content ahead of time, even before new collections drop, and this has helped us stay ahead. We also pray about the future rather than talk about it, which helps us imagine and prepare accordingly.

What does success look like?

Success means growth, brand recognition, and a loyal customer base. Our strategy includes expanding our product range, enhancing our digital presence, and continuously innovating to meet customer needs. In the next few years, we aim to become a household name in Uganda, expand across Africa, and establish a strong global presence, setting new standards for high-quality #AffordableLuxury fashion in the region.