Back to the little Prince

When I finished three years of French language courses, the first book that my French teacher gave us to read, was The Little Prince by Antoine De Saint-Exupéry. At the time it was still hard for me to truly understand the deep subjects presented in this timeless work of literature.

However, throughout the years, I often hear some parts of this book being quoted in different situations, making this book one of the best methods teaching the art of living a meaningful life.

It is now the 88th anniversary of this valuable novel, so it may be interesting to remind ourselves of some of these catchy quotes written in this book.

In the first chapter of the book, I was touched by the fact that as a child, the author wanted to become a renowned painter, at the age of six, he made his first and second drawing of a boa that has just swallowed an elephant.

However, adults that lacked understanding the fascinating world in which children live, immediately rejected his painting and asked him to do something more useful. Throughout the novel, he keeps reminding us of this rejection. Even then that he could have become a good painter if adults encouraged him to do so. Does this remind you of the many times we discouraged others?

One of the most interesting parts of the book is the dialogue between the Little Prince and a fox. The fox insisted that the Prince becomes his friend and tame him so that he comes out of his monotonous life. In exchange, the fox would share with him some secrets of life.

One such secret was that the essential things in life are not seen by the visible eyes, it is only rightly seen with our hearts. Also, that one should build a meaningful relationship with ones we care about, otherwise they are like many others in this world!

There is also the discussion he holds with a flower, when Little Prince asks the flower where the people are. The flower replies that their lack of roots causes them so much trouble.

Antoine Saint-Exupéry, the author of the book was also an avid aviator, known for his love of flying. He had numerous adventures and equally numerous accidents and injuries, including a crash in a desert that almost left him and his co-pilot on the verge of death from dehydration.

They were ultimately saved by a Bedouin who brought them back to life. Some parts of The Little Prince refer to this near-death experience. Antoine lost his life in an aviation accident, but the circumstances are not known. The literary world lost a prominent figure. The little Prince asked the fox: “What is sadder than arriving somewhere and no one is happy to see you?”