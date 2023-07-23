Bamureeba credits local food for his longevity

Yokaana Mako Bamureeba-Muteebi walks with a slight limp, aided by a walking stick.

Fondly known as Muzeyi Mako by his peers or Shwenkuru by the 100 known grand and great grandchildren, Bamureeba is celebrating his 100th birthday today.

“Of course, I am happy to have reached this milestone,” Bamureeba, a resident of Butanga II Village in Kishuro Parish, Birere Sub-county in Isingiro District says.

“I was born on July 23, 1923, to Petero Ntungwako, an Anglican church priest and Pelesi Munibi in Itojo, present day Ntungamo District. My father had come to Ankore to teach the gospel,” he says.

“I am not surprised to have made it this far. My mother died at 108 years in 2001. And, I might just beat that record.”

The first born of eight children, Bamureeba, aged five, was brought by his father to Mbarara to live with an aunt who had left Buganda in 1914 to spread the word of God.

“My aunt lived in Ruharo, present day seat of Ankole Diocese,” he narrates.

Here, he would join a church school to kick start his education journey.

“Our classes were mixed but after turning 10 years, boys were separated from girls,” he recounts.

When he clocked 10 years, he joined Elementary Vernacular Primary School in Ruharo but his studies were halted for some time after he had developed a strange sickness on his leg. This sickness could not allow him to continue attending classes.

“I fell sick while in Primary Three, and left school. I kept making trips to hospital in vain until a neighbour urged my grandmother to take me to Tanzania. That was around 1940. She took me to Kagondo, a hospital that was run by Catholic priests,” he says.

Bamureeba had a successful operation. He returned and resumed school (Primary Three) in Ruharo.

“After Primary Four, I joined Kabwohe Primary School since there were few schools that had Primary Five to Primary Seven. That is where I completed my Primary Seven,” the centenarian says.

After Primary Seven, he joined Mbarara High School for a short course in moulding before taking on the role of translator for a school inspector who did not understand Runyankore – the local dialect.

“There was a muzungu called Boutry who was at Mbarara High School in charge of inspecting schools. When he was about to retire, he called his fellow Englishman Boaz to succeed him. But, because Boutry did not know Runyankore, he asked me to work with him as an interpreter because most school heads then did not know English,” he narrates.

Muzeyi Mako says being smart and intelligent enabled him to get along with his boss.

Because of their friendship with his boss, Mako always asked his supervisor for an opportunity as secretary to the office of the administrative officer.

When the administrative officer visited the inspector, the inspector told him of Mako’s ambition.

“I had no qualifications for the post, but I knew English. I started out as an office messenger earning Shs6, but after giving me a job, he was transferred. That was around 1948,” he recounts.

Two years later, Mako was promoted to secretary at the office of the administrative officer.

“I earned Shs8 per month and when I got promoted it was doubled. From the annual increments I later made Shs30.”

Falling in love

When he turned 28 in 1951, Mako - with the help of his friends – met the love of his life Margret Nakasujja.

“I saw a girl, then wrote her a letter proposing to marry her. She accepted. The union brought forth 10 children. Only five are alive,” he says.

After his first child, he had to plan for his young family.

“I had planned to stay at Ruharo, but my wife was opposed to it saying we needed our own home. In August 1959, we bought land in Masha Sub-county and constructed a house,” he says.

He also planted matooke and moved his cows and goats from Kashari to Masha.

With a young family, he worked hard to give his children a good education, something he fulfilled.

“I stayed in Ruharo because I was still a secretary. With my minimal education, I wanted my children to acquire better education. So, I had to ride a bicycle to pick food from Masha. Today, my children take care of me,” he says.

Maureen Katushabe, a granddaughter , says it is not every day that someone turns a century old.

“We are thrilled as your grandchildren to be able to wish you a happy birthday. You have set a decent legacy for the Bamureeba dynasty that is going to live for generations,” says Katushabe.

She believes his endless prayers have enabled the family, friends, community and church to keep united. She says his wisdom and invaluable knowledge shall forever be etched in their memory as long as they live.

“When we look at you, we do not see a 100-year-old man. We see someone who inspires us to love every trial and tribulation of life every day. Your love for Christ and our dear grandmother is unwavering. Through you we have known and learnt what it means to love and forgive among other virtues.

We count ourselves blessed to have you but also witness this very beautiful day in our lives. Your life is not just an epic story but a testimony of the Lord’s divine favour to those who truly and faithfully love and serve Him. We are so proud of you granddad."

Retirement

Muzeyi Mako asked to be relieved of his duties 15 years after independence. His request was never honoured until he wrote a letter to the permanent secretary, Office of the President.

“I thought of leaving my job to embark on farming between 1976 and 1977. When I wrote to the PS, my request was granted,” he remembers.

He ventured into selling milk and matooke to the residents of Mbarara.

“From this milk, I earned almost the same money I was earning as a secretary, which enabled me to educate my children,” he says.

Social. Muzeyi Bamureeba (Left) with his friend. PHOTOS/FELIX AINEBYOONA

Long life

For as long as he can remember, Muzeyi Mako says he has solely depended on local food.

“I eat our local food, vegetables, beans, millet bread, and meat (which we ate twice a month). My diet also comprised egg plants, tomatoes, but I loved sweet potatoes. We would eat sweet potatoes with dodo and other vegetables,” he says.

This diet, he says, has also helped him beat illness.

“Apart from the leg which got healed when I was still young, I don’t remember ever falling sick.”

However, Muzeyi Mako developed sight problems which is currently the only problem he has had to deal with at Ruharo Mission Hospital.

He is quick to attribute his longevity to God who has enabled him to see his great grandchildren.

“I have made it to this age due to the power of God. When we clocked 50 years in marriage we thanked God. When I made 90, I also thanked God. We celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2021 with a thanksgiving. At 100, we thank God more for the milestone,” the jolly Mako says.

The centenarian has dedicated his life to God and developments in the village where he has served as the treasurer of the church and Nyamisindo Dairy Cooperative in Isingiro District.

“I advise young people to avoid alcohol. Quitting alcohol is what has got me to 100 years.,” he says.

OTHERS SAY

"I have had the privilege of being counted among the children and sons-in-law of Mzee Mako Bamureeba since 1987. In Mzee and Maama Bamureeba, parents of Naome Kyoshabire, my late wife, I have partaken of the boundless love extended to my family members. The untimely demise of Naome in 1999 seems to have drawn us even closer to the extent that my new partner was unconditionally embraced as their daughter, and the family represented at our wedding in 2010. They were among the witnesses. Ours is a union that has seen us share the abundant love for the immediate and extended family that Mzee Mako and Maama have. It is a relationship that cannot even be affected by hard times, until probably death separates us.

It is therefore a great honour for me to have found another family and home in Masha, away from my ancestral home in Busoga. We commit him to the Almighty for protection," Mr Aggrey David Kibenge, PS Ministry of Gender.

100 years

