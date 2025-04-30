Banker by day, actress by night: Barbra Kasekende's hidden layers

Barbara Kasekende is driven by a powerful purpose to amplify women’s voices and empower young people to thrive in the business world. As the head of business advisory at Uganda Development Bank (UDB), she focuses on supporting youth-led enterprises.

Her role, which she finds deeply rewarding, involves training entrepreneurs to become financially ready and operate sustainably. While Uganda ranks among the most entrepreneurial countries globally, Kasekende recognises a critical gap; many young innovators have brilliant ideas but struggle due to limited access to financing and mentorship. Through her work, she bridges this divide, helping turn potential into tangible success.

At first glance, Kasekende’s professional life seems neatly divided between two worlds. By day, she is the head of business advisory at Uganda Development Bank (UDB), where she equips young entrepreneurs with the financial literacy and operational skills needed to transform ideas into viable businesses.

By night (and weekends), she transforms into a vibrant performer and director with Kampala Amateur Dramatic Society (KADS). But for Kasekende, these are not separate identities; they are interconnected passions that fuel each other. "Acting is not an escape from my banking work; it is what sustains me for it," she explains.

"The stage sharpens my creativity, which I channel into solving business challenges. Conversely, the discipline I have learnt in finance makes me a more structured artiste."

The roots of a performer

Kasekende’s artistic journey began in childhood, long before she stepped into a corporate office. Named Nanziri (after a radiant flower) by her grandfather, she was destined to shine. "He told me, ‘Wherever you go, bring light,’" she recalls. "As a child, I would organise plays in our living room, forcing my siblings to act. I did not realise then that this was more than play; it was my calling."

Her grandfather’s words became a self-fulfilling prophecy. Whether singing in church, competing in school dramas or later directing productions, Kasekende thrived in spaces where storytelling bridged gaps between people.

"Theatre teaches empathy. When you play another person’s truth, you understand the world differently; a skill that is invaluable in business leadership." For Kasekende, acting is more than creative expression; it as a form of mental and emotional renewal. "Banking involves constant analysis; theatre demands vulnerability.

Banker Barbra Kasekende says pursuing different passions has made her life more fulfilling. PHOT/EDGAR R BATTE

That balance keeps me whole," she says. After days spent traveling Uganda to demystify loan processes for entrepreneurs, she finds solace in rehearsals. "Onstage, I am not ‘Madam Advisor.’

I am a storyteller, a vessel for emotions that others might recognise in themselves." This duality has also honed her public speaking prowess. As a sought-after MC, she blends her theatrical flair with business acumen, ensuring events educate and entertain.

"An audience will not remember dry facts, but they will never forget how you made them feel," she notes, citing how she uses humour and relatable anecdotes to explain complex financial concepts.

Challenging stereotypes

Kasekende’s path defied societal expectations. "In my generation, acting was seen as frivolous; a pastime for those who could not become ‘real professionals,’" she says. Yet she pursued both worlds unapologetically, inspired by icons such as Tina Turner, whose artistry embodied resilience. "Turner rebuilt herself through creativity. That is the power we undervalue in Uganda."

She laments how Uganda’s rich storytelling traditions including Alex Mukulu’s seminal play 30 Years of Bananas, have not been leveraged for global appeal. "Imagine adapting our folktales into Broadway-caliber musicals! Not only would it preserve culture, but it could create jobs and attract tourism."

Through UDB, she is advocating for creative-industry financing, proving art can be both culturally significant and economically viable.

A career forged in fire

Kasekende’s professional ascent was not linear. She candidly talks about enduring an abusive marriage abroad, working menial jobs to survive, and returning to Uganda to rebuild.

"Those struggles taught me that resilience is not innate; it is a muscle you develop," she says. Her breakthrough came at Stanbic Bank, where then-CEO Patrick Mweheire noticed her innovative ideas for community impact. Promoted to lead CSR, she launched the National Schools Championship, incubating student startups.

"We created 2,000 young entrepreneurs. That is the ripple effect I believe in; empowered people empower others."

Still seeks mentorship

Today, Kasekende pays it forward through platforms that mentor women navigating business hurdles. Yet, she remains a lifelong learner, waking at dawn to network with fellow "morning breakers", executives who meet over coffee to exchange ideas. "Growth never stops. I would love to learn from Sylvia Mulinge [MTN Uganda CEO] about leading with authenticity in male-dominated spaces." She advises young professionals: "Embrace every role, even humble ones. My first banking job was as an assistant, but it taught me patience and attention to detail—skills that later made me a better director." She also urges early networking: "Relationships unlock doors no degree can."

Her story embodies a singular truth: Life’s richest harmonies come from blending seemingly disparate passions. Whether in a boardroom or a theater, Kasekende’s mission remains; to help others find their light, just as her grandfather envisioned.

