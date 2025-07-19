Bastille bridges gaps between France and Uganda

On the evening of July 14, at the Résidence de France in Kampala, the French and the non- French gathered to celebrate Bastille Day. This is France’s national holiday commemorating the 1789 storming of the Bastille and the birth of the republic. But here, thousands of miles from Paris, this was not just a day to honour French liberty, it was a vibrant cultural fusion, rich in Ugandan colour, rhythm, and spirit, but still candidly French. From Ssewa Ssewa playing the Janzi, a Ugandan musical instrument, to champagne and wines all the way from France. From government officials and French nationals to local creatives and entrepreneurs, the celebration drew together a diverse crowd united by a shared commitment to partnership, progress, and solidarity. “It is my fourth Bastille Day and each time it feels livelier. What stands out is how we celebrate not just the history, but the collaboration we share,” Frederick Mugisa, who works with the French Development Agency (AFD), says.

In his farewell speech, French Ambassador Xavier Sticker highlighted the progress made between the two nations. “Our business community remains at the heart of this cooperation, with more than 70 French and Ugandan companies working together. In 2025 alone, we have supported rural electrification and empowered farmers and start-ups across the country,” he says. But beyond the numbers and projects, it was culture that truly brought the night to life. Ugandan multi-instrumentalist and jazz innovator Ssewa Ssewa took to the stage with an instrument of his own invention, the Janzi. “This instrument is not usual. It is the first Ugandan instrument to be patented. It speaks of who we are. Tonight, we wanted to say; ‘Listen to this new sound from Uganda. What do you think?’” James Ssewakilyanga, also known as Ssewa Ssewa, told the audience. His performance was a highlight of the evening, fusing story-telling, rhythm, and cultural pride. “People were not just dancing. They were listening. We sparked conversation” he said after performing. This fusion of identity and internationalism marvelled many guests.

At Paris in Kampala

Lucas Bleuzé, a French national attending his first Bastille Day in Uganda, said it was not the same bit he felt at home. “In France, it is a big summer party with fireworks, dancing, and everyone is off work. Here, I worked today. But the cheese, the champagne, it brought me a bit close to home,” Bleuzé says. His sentiment was echoed by Elisa Gerenthon, a French guest. “You have to experience both to understand the difference. This one felt more intimate, small but, at least, we are celebrating, and we get to see more French in Uganda. In France, celebrations are major. Many people in the streets are seen enjoying French melodies with a lot of dancing,” she said. Justinien Briand added a nostalgic note. “Bastille Day in France is hot, festive, and nostalgic. We sit on hay bales since it happens in the middle of a harvest, drink, and dance.

I usually have all my friends and we go to see fireworks. Today, I get to do that with a few,” he said. Being a working day does not sit well with most French, who attended the event due to the fact that it is a holiday back in France, but the vibe, cheese, wine and food helped them feel a bit at home. To Phan Huyen, a Vietnamese expat living in Uganda, the event offered both cultural nostalgia and community building. “I have attended Bastille Day in Vietnam. This is cozier and I think more crowded than last year. Such events bring people together from different cultures, so there is making new connections and businesses and friendships,” Huyen says. In Vietnam, she adds that Bastille Day normally has more French music than Vietnamese music. “Here, the music is more Ugandan, but it works with a blend of French classics,” she says. Bleuzé adds that events like this keep the spirit of their history alive. Even abroad, they can celebrate what it means to be French.

A connection point

For others, like Gift Msafiri, a Tanzanian analyst with the French-founded global research firm Ipsos in Uganda, Bastille Day was an opportunity to network. “I met someone from Botswana tonight and we exchanged contacts. These events create openings,” he says. Msafiri appreciated not only the variety of food and drinks but the music. For Mugisa, a farewell toast to the ambassador himself stood out. “He has been a very nice guy, available, and helpful. I see him at work, but this was different. His last Bastille Day with us. Bittersweet, really,” he said. Sticker’s visible affection for the country was echoed in the warm turnout of guests, ranging from diplomats and entrepreneurs to artists. “Thank you for being part of this vibrant, growing partnership between France and Uganda,” Sticker said in both his speech and farewell remarks to the crowd.

Uganda and France relations

Bastille Day in Uganda had become more than just a nod to French tradition. It was a shared celebration of unity through diversity, of liberty through collaboration, and of progress through culture. Peter Benhur Nyeko, a Ugandan fluent in French and alumni of French institutions, captured the spirit of the evening eloquently, saying he feels like he is in both Kampala and Paris at the same time, something he called KamParis. “Bastille Day, to me, is like Uganda’s own Independence Day. It is a celebration of transformation, of freedom. The French motto, ‘Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité’ echoes with Ugandan values too. In France, you have cheese, in Uganda, we have eshabwe, (a traditional Ankole dish, specifically a white, creamy sauce made from ghee (clarified butter), all from cows. We are not so different,” Nyeko says. His highlight? The speech by former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi. Hearing him speak fluent French was a proud moment for him. Whether it was Nyeko finding his ‘KamParis,’ Ssewa reintroducing Uganda’s rhythm to the world, or guests bonding over brie, this Bastille Day was a powerful reminder that liberty, equality, fraternity are not just French ideals. They are a global invitation.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;