Be aggressive

The interesting thing about being a successful working person (note I said ‘successful’ because there are hordes of unsuccessful working people out there) is how ‘aggressive’ you are supposed to be about your career, even when you are not really that interested in the career. It is not like you wake up one hour before your alarm clock because the thought of going to work makes you want to hop, skip and jump.

Not at all. It is normally because there are bills to be paid, the children’s school fees are starting to look like the combined GDP of Malawi and Botswana, fuel costs are rising and so on. Who has time to be worried about career when you are just trying to survive?

Anyway, back to being aggressive. Nowadays social media is the place where you aggressively market yourself. Take LinkedIn, for example, which I recently rejoined after a hiatus of many, many years. The first few days, it was mildly interesting finding out what my former classmates are now up to but after realising I did not actually care, the interest faded away.

And then the only reason people approach each other there is to ‘network’. It is the virtual equivalent of wearing an uncomfortable business suit while trying to impress very boring people with your vast array of knowledge in your field. (By the way, is there such a thing as a ‘comfortable’ suit? I highly doubt it.)

Then if you are not on LinkedIn or some such aggressive self-promotional career platform, you are perceived as someone who just dragged themselves out of the Stone Age, complete with an animal-skin loincloth. I have not even mentioned the need to constantly write articles and comment on topical issues so that you ‘establish yourself as an expert’ in your field. How exhausting! It is like being on interview mode every day!