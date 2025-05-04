Behind the mask of the little Spiderman

A recent incident has taken over news in Egypt, and it has also caught my attention because it concerns a six-year-old boy who was abused in his school by an elderly man who worked in the finance department of the school. This sad story has many twists and turns that it boggles the mind.

Sometimes you even wonder if it is true or fiction? Are those implicated in this saga humans or walking bodies devoid from their souls? The little boy is called Yassin and is at the tender age of six. He was said to have been sexually abused by an 80-year-old school official for quite some time before the matter was discovered by his mother. If the abuse of an elderly man who is supposed to be in a trusted educational institution, to a six-year-old does not make any sense, what would one say if we learn that another school employee was taking Yassin to the place where he was raped by the old man.

And to add salt to the injury, the school principal was aware of this matter. It is also mentioned that at some point when Yassin complained to the headmistress, she summoned the official and pretended to hit him with a ruler as a punishment but then threatened the boy not to tell anyone, otherwise his family would be hurt. When Yassin’s mother discovered the assault and its consequences on his fragile body, she took the matter to the justice system. Such systems often fail the weak and vulnerable. The matter was shelved a few times but the brave mother was relentless, she refused out of court settlements because she wanted true justice for her son.

While hoping to stop this monster from exercising more harm on other children, the matter became public, and social media went on fire. Before the court hearing, hundreds of concerned citizens came out on the roads demanding a severe penalty for the aggressor. The criminal was given a life sentence, though there are still chances of appeal.

This is victory for Yassin, who also attended court wearing a spiderman costume, and for his family and one of those times that I appreciate how social media can also come to the rescue of those in need. Now we are waiting to witness the prosecution and punishment of others that were involved in this story, maybe then, the family could have a chance to sleep well.

This story, albeit sad and heartbreaking, is just another wake up call to families, to be always vigilant and attentive, blind trust is no longer an option, if at the heart of educational establishments, and at the heart of religious institutions children are being abused, where else would one turn to for some peace of mind?

Unfortunately, in many countries this matter is considered taboo. Often such stories are not told, fear of losing honour takes over the mental health of the child.

A sad child. PHOTO/COURTESY

Abused children need counselling. If not done the right way, the impact of such ordeals will be a load on their shoulders all their lives.