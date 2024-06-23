Benches that are never marked

Brethren, I don’t know if your parliamentary representatives share this hobby—almost an obsession really—with ours, of benchmarking. What usually happens is that the MPs or MCAs or whoever take a trip to a different country or county for the express purpose of learning something from that place that they can apply to their own. I have never seen change come from a benchmarking trip, to be honest, except, perhaps, for an extra stamp on the passport.

I have recently had the chance to travel and if I tell you the things I have seen! You will fall down and pass out. Well, put your doctor’s number on speed dial, because I’m going to tell you anyway!

First, I have seen roads that are tarmacked. All sorts of roads-important roads, non-important roads, roads that go somewhere, roads that go nowhere etc. What a shock! Kilometre after kilometre of roads that one can drive on without their car ending up at the mechanic’s for months afterwards. Do our representatives not see the same roads when they’re busy on their benchmarking tours and travels?

Secondly, I have seen that a city can be designed to serve the people that live in it, not just the cars that are driven in it. Where I live, you would enjoy a better quality of life as a car (or a cow) than as a human being. As a human being, you might have to fix rockets on your feet to enable you to fly because there is nowhere we can actually walk.

Lastly, I have seen public transport designed for the masses, so efficient that there’s actually no need to drive unless you want to. Public squares and gardens too, where the tired pedestrian can stop and take a break, where families can go to enjoy a day out. Now imagine mothers and little babies purposely going to your city’s central business district to ‘enjoy’ it. Crazy, right?