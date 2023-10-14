Best friends championing change

In 2014, Paul Collins was on assignment in northern Uganda when a heart-wrenching encounter unfolded before him. This region has been scarred by conflict. The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) waged a war in northern Uganda for more than two decades, displacing millions of people and causing widespread suffering.

Much as the LRA conflict has since ended, the region is still recovering as the people struggle with poverty, among other issues.

Collins came across a 13-year-old girl who had been sent home from school due to unpaid tuition of Shs50,000.

Overwhelmed by compassion, Collins witnessed immediate repercussions of this predicament.

“I was touched by this girl’s plight; she was at the verge of being forced into a marriage she did not want, but that was the only option. I was heartbroken, sad and vowed to ensure she returns to school. I had some money with me, I paid about Shs 150,000 to cover three terms,” says Collins.

Charity streak

This encounter did not leave the budding journalist the same, it struck his humanitarian chord hence the inception of Sapphire Africa Foundation.

“When I returned from the field to Kampala, I told a couple of my friends about this story and it moved them. Together, we agreed to get some money off our salaries every month to pay school fees for such children in northern Uganda. We started with about seven children,” Collins recounts.

Sapphire Africa Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, ensures welfare of vulnerable groups and helps them fulfill their potential. Collins is the president and his best friend Joshua Kasaija is the vice president.

The girl who inspired this movement has helped hundreds of girls and boys go back to school under the programme Give a Hope.

He, however, says they did not know the great need that awaited them and later increased their support to other districts, including his hometown of Fort Portal where the situation is not any better.

“We are helping more than 50 children in different schools in northern, central and western Uganda. Every term, we give the children scholastic materials, sanitary towels for the girls and lunch. Also, every year the number of children in need of support increases but we cannot help everyone,” Collins explains.

The children

Sapphire Africa Foundation runs a number of programmes to not only skill and empower women, but also runs a campaign that seeks to improve health-related quality of life for children with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and other disabilities and increase educational opportunities for individuals and families in developing countries.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a genetic disease that causes progressive muscle weakness, leading to disability, impaired function, and decreased ability to participate in daily activities. While there have been many advancements in the management of Duchenne, there is no cure at present.

Kasaija says they realised the need to help children with such rare diseases because they do not get the desired attention like others. Collins adds they were inspired to help children with this condition after meeting Tim Gillen, a hiker in 2018 who had lost his two boys, Everett and Austin to this disease.

Unfortunately, Gillen went hiking at Shelving Rock Falls in Fort Ann, US when he fell to death last year.

The duo have also since lost one of their patients Julius Kayonga, 24, who was a resident of Wakiso District.

“Imagine, someone is born normal but when they clock seven years, they start getting crippled and cannot move, in about 10 to 20 years here in Uganda, they become weak and eventually die,” Collins explains.

“This disease affects mostly the boys. Many families with such children blame it on witchcraft, thus we need to create more awareness about this malady. We offer them wheelchairs, physio and emotional therapy services and financial empowerment,” says Kasaija.

Today, the organisation takes care of 14 families in four districts across Uganda affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Raising funds

Collins says they raise funds from friends “… my friends, Joshua, Gideon, Aine and Maureen started this. They used to give us money every term to help the 10 children we started with.”

He says they also, “always carry out a hike called Hike for Duchene, where friends contribute any money to raise awareness about this disease and help families.”

Collins, however, says they largely depend on individual donors who appreciate the cause.

Challenges

Kasaija and Collins admit that when they started out, a wide section of people thought they had started a money venture.

“Many people did not believe in us, they thought we were out to dupe people and collect money for selfish gains. Thank God the narrative has since changed looking at the impact we have created in our village where we come from,” they say.

Funding remains a great challenge because of the overwhelming families in need of their support.

The duo is however profoundly content that they have played their part in creating a difference in society, further asking well-wishers to support the cause.

The best friends, say ‘you do not have to be rich to give a hand, it starts with the will at heart.’

Quick notes

Sapphire Africa Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation ensures welfare of vulnerable groups and helps them fulfill their potential. Collins is the president and his best friend Joshua Kasaija is the vice president.