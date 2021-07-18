Best friends in love with films

By Gabriel Buule More by this Author

Although they may have different perspectives about life, actresses Grace Tusiime and Modesta May Jacwich have become so close that they think of each other as sisters, writes Gabriel Buule.

Modesta May

How best would you describe Grace?

From the moment I met her I felt she was an angel walking among mortals and I continue to think so. She does not think twice about sacrificing to make others happy. She is very nurturing, caring, loving, and supportive and enjoys encouraging others. I think her parents were right to call her Grace, she is just so gracious like her name, not like some of us whose names suggest something else from our characters, I am called Modesta but I am not modest at all, I wonder why they gave me that name.

What kind of relationship do you have with Grace?

When we met, we were friends but now I consider her family, because my connection with her has become deep.

At what point did you become best friends?

I do not even know the point at which we became best friends but along the way everything just fell in place. I do not want her to call me her best friend because she is a sister instead.

When and where did you meet?

We meet at the National Theatre in Kampala at the weekly Uganda Film Club meetings and later we started to attend cinema nights together.

What are your fondest memories of her?

One was when we went for a camp at Lunkulu Island. Unknown to me she was scared of the water until we had to cross on a footbridge. She started crying out of fear and had to be coerced to make it to the other side. Another time, we went to the cinema to watch a movie and found when all seats were taken, I decided to her carry on my lap throughout the movie.

What do you like about her?

First of all, I like the fact that she has a pure heart. Every good deed or bad starts from the heart. I like surrounding myself with those that are pure of heart. She is also such a hard worker, which is a character I value so much. I like having friends who are developmental, ambitious, goal oriented and determined.

What do you dislike about her?

She is so caring and loving. Some people tend to take advantage of her good nature, which is painful to watch.

Craziest things you have done together.

I am the crazy in her life, she sits back and watches me do crazy things.

What nickname do you call her?

I call her Brown Sugar the Brown, stands for her skin complexion and how her heart is full of light.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

Yes. Online though, I started the fight, then she joined in, after explaining what that person had done to me.

How far can you go to help Grace?

Everything and anything. I think I help somehow with my daily prayer for her good health and prosperity.

What do you have in common?

Hard work. We are hardworking young girls who enjoy making our own money.

What habit does Grace have that you would change if you could?

Helping too much even when it is not needed.

How often do you argue and what is the latest argument you had?

We don’t argue a lot, but we disagree just like any other human beings.

What are you good at that people do not know about you?

I am good at making smoothies and it is only Grace and my family who know I am good at it.

Grace

How best would you describe Modesta?

Modesta is crazy, funny and a sweet girl who is always open and she knows what she wants.

What kind of relationship do you have with her?

She is like a baby sister to me, she is this person I can talk to when I am feeling down because I am sure of her support. The fact that she confides in me makes me know that she trusts me a lot.

At what point did you become best friends?

I actually do not know, it has been gradual and it gets stronger by the day.

When and where did you meet?

I met her through my friend Angel Namara and we developed a connection online through chats. Our first meeting was at national theatre in a weekly film cub gathering.

What are your fondest memories of her?

The weird chats and calls mostly when I am teasing her about her crazy posts.

What do you like about her?

She has a heart of gold! She appears to be a crazy person mostly on social media but when you get to know her in person, you realise she is a calm girl with a good heart.

What do you dislike about her?

I cannot think of anything. I have come to understand that different people have different personalities and I accept that.

Craziest things you have done together.

So far, none.

What nicknames do you call her?

Dark chocolate because I love dark chocolates a lot

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

She likes engaging people online, which is the opposite of me so I just watch from the background seeing her lose it on social media.

How far can you go to help Modesta?

I can go to any extent to help my family and friends and Modesta is part of them.

In what way are you alike?

We look out for and protect the people we love.

What habit does she have that you would change if you could?

Sometimes her craziness gets too much. I have even cautioned her about some of her photos and videos.

How often do you argue and what is the latest argument you had?

We argue a lot, especially about her crazy videos and pictures.

What are you good at that people do not know about you?

Many people think I am a strong person but I am so emotional and I break down easily.