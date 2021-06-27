Best friends who are passionate about beauty

By Olivier Mukaaya More by this Author

Douglos Arafati Kasagga and Ashilaf Kiyinji (Don Ash) are childhood best friends who are passionate about doing pedicure, manicure. Arafati does nail care and dreadlocks while Douglos does bridal care and hairstyling. They work together. Olivier Mukaaya caught up with the friends.



Douglos

How best would you describe Ashilaf?

Ashilaf is a passionate, kind soul I have ever seen. He is hardworking and fun to work with. I would say he is the best friend I have ever heard.

What kind of relationship do you have with Ashilaf?

We are good childhood friends who used to play and fetch water together who later became best friends.

At what point did you become best friends?

Four years ago when we met again and worked in the same place. However, when we were children we were just playmates.

When and where did you meet?

Ashilaf and I grew up together 23 years ago in the same village but later separated because we went to different secondary schools in different districts. After school, we used not to go back to Kayunga our village but we stayed with our relatives. After completing school, four years ago here in Mbale, we reunited.

What are your fondest memories of him?

When I was in Kampala and did not have transport fare back to Mbale, I called him for help he sent me the money without asking for a refund.

What kind of games did you both used to play together?

Football, sonko and gogolo. Every time we played gogolo, we returned home with ‘airconditioned’ pants, read pants with holes.

What do you like about him?

Ashilaf is philanthropic, passionate about work, well-behaved and stylish.

What do you dislike about him?

He over talks and sometimes gossips. I always tell him that I do not like that he gossips.

Craziest things you have done together.

We visited one of the clubs in Mbale in 2019 and did crazy things, which I shall not disclose here.

What nicknames do you call him?

Ashilaf ‘Ballyenge’ because of his ‘folded stomach’ derived from a film where one man had a big stomach and he would not even move and he was called Ballyenge.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

Yes, we teamed up some time back because one of us was causing issues at our workplace and that person whom I do not want to mention used to gossip a lot and also report everyone to the boss. One day, we teamed up to teach him a lesson.

How far can you go to help Ashilaf?

As far as I can because he has always been there for me.

What do you have in common?

We love trending fashions. We wear the same style of clothes and haircut, we are like twins.

What habit does Ashilaf have that you would change if you could?

He gossips a lot and jeers as well.

How often do you argue and what is that most argument you have ever had with him?

We often argue about small things.

What are you good at that people do not know about you?

I know how to ride a motor bike and drive a car.

Ashilaf

What kind of relationship do you have with Douglos?

We are best friends who have become brothers, we started our friendship from childhood. When one is not around the other feels bad.

At what point did you become best friends?

In 2018 when we reunited. It was a surprise to see each other because we had taken a while without seeing each other but only we used communicate on phone until both of us got our jobs at the same place.

When and where did you meet each other?

We grew up together but getting more closer and also becoming best friends was four years ago in Mbale where we work.

What are your fondest memories of Douglos?

Whenever I fell sick, he was always there for me and he was always the first person I called. Finding one such character was rare. Also, there is a day we fought and I bit his ear, he chased after and we were like children.

What do you like about him?

Douglos he is forgiving however much I do crazy things to him he forgives me. He is quick to come to help you when you need his help.

What do you dislike about him?

He tells a lot of lies with a straight face.

Craziest things you have done together...?

I think when we went to Sipi Falls with other friends and we got drunk, started doing funny dances. Our companions were left speechless. We just saw people laughing their heads off.

What nicknames do you call him?

Owomutwe because he is big headed

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

Oh yes, at our workplace, he used to take gossip to our boss and told many lies. We had to team up and by the way we managed to silence him for everyone at work to get peace.

How far can you go to help him?

As far as I can because he has been so good to me mostly whenever I need help he is there.

What do you have in common?

We are passionate about our work and style.

What habits does he have that you would change if you could?

He is a womaniser.

How often do you argue and what is that most argument you have ever had with him?

Once in a while. Nothing big so far.

What are you good at that people do not know?

I am a good cook. My grandmother taught me how to cook because she raised me and I love to help other people where I can.

What are your favourite foods?

We love rice and beans.

This...



Ashilaf

Whenever I fell sick, Douglas was always there for me and he was always the first person I called. Finding one such character was rare. Also, there is a day we fought and I bit his ear, he chased after and we were like children..

Douglos

What are your fondest memories of Ashilaf?

When I was in Kampala and did not have transport fare back to Mbale, I called him for help he sent me the money without asking for a refund.



