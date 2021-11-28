Better than souvenirs...

When one goes on holiday or visits another country, it is expected that we come back with souvenirs, be it items bought related to the country of visit. Or, it can be simply returning with great experiences and memories, but it does not always go as planned.

We were returning from a week’s stay in Koh Samui, a famous Thai island that has become a favourite of many tourists. One of the main features of this island is that it is not overcrowded.

Although there are cars, motorbikes remain a prominent mode of transport. So, many tourists also choose the option of renting motorcycles instead of cars, wearing shorts, flip-flops and sunglasses, the helmet is mostly a forgotten item on this ride.

Back to the point of leaving the island. While at the airport, we met a father and son who looked like they had come out of an accident, they were among those queuing near the check-in desk.

When we arrived at Bangkok Airport, I met them again at the baggage belt. While waiting, I had a chance to ask the father what happened to them and he was eager to give me the details. From the look of their injuries, it was not hard to predict that it was related to a bike accident. He confirmed that they had hired two bikes, one for his wife and daughter, while he and his son rode on the other.

They had one helmet and he gave it to his son. And as men had to overtake the slower driving women, this overtaking happened at the wrong place. A sharp bend. The bike swerved and both passengers had a dusty and nasty fall. Dad broke an arm and son fractured his shoulder and bruised his legs and his head saved by the helmet.

For this family, their holiday ended prematurely at a local hospital, followed by lengthy arguments with their insurance company to agree to how much they would cover. This accident could have been worse, but all was sorted out. We have heard of worse cases. For the four decades that we have been travelling, except for some insignificant mishaps, we mostly took back happy memories, at a younger age, buying souvenirs, especially for family and friends was an important part of our travels.