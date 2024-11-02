Beyond stereotypes: Aljabri celebrates Africa’s heritage

Driven by a mission to challenge the narrow portrayals of Africa she encountered growing up, Honeymoon Aljabri writes to broaden perspectives, showing the world Africa’s diverse beauty and empowering Africans to cherish their rich culture. Her stories are more than words on a page-they are a counter-narrative to stereotypes and a love letter to her homeland.

Back story

From a young age, storytelling captivated Aljabri. Now an indie filmmaker and author, Aljabri found joy in bringing words to life, weaving tales that allowed her to share pieces of her world. Once she learnt to write, she started filling pages in exercise books with short stories and little scenes that captured her imagination. Curious neighbours would gather, asking to read her latest work, cheering her on as her budding passion grew.

At just 14, Majira, a well-respected Swahili daily newspaper, published her debut short story.

“I remember the thrill of seeing my name in print, the pride of knowing that my words had made their way into readers’ hands. That small but powerful achievement fuelled my commitment to writing and set me on a path toward journalism. Soon, I began contributing to sports newspapers, savouring every opportunity to hone my skills and share stories that engaged readers,” the Indie author recalls.

Why African narratives

As a proud African, Aljabri says that she noticed a gap in how Africa's stories were told, often focusing solely on hunger, war, and disease.

“An African proverb speaks to me deeply: "Until the lions learn to write, the hunter will always be the hero." I write to change that narrative, believing that African women, as guardians of history, hold the key to sharing our culture's richness and authenticity,” she says.

On publishing

Over the years, her journey evolved, leading her to publish For Your Baby Shower, a poetry collection inspired by heartfelt experiences and reflections on life’s tender moments.

“Each piece in the collection represents a step in my growth as a writer, a testament to my journey and dedication. My work became a way to connect with others, transcending boundaries, bridging cultures, and illuminating shared emotions,” says the Indies author.

This led her to create the Amani series, a collection of children’s books featuring a curious girl exploring Africa’s landscapes, heritage, and history.

“For seven years, I have been crafting the adventures of Amani, a curious girl on a quest to reveal Africa's true beauty. Amani explores the Serengeti, uncovers Madagascar’s wonders, and dances with gorillas in Rwanda. Her stories merge fantasy with reality, inviting young readers to experience Africa beyond the stereotypes,” she says.

Through Amani’s adventures, young readers around the world discover Africa’s beauty and diversity, sparking pride and curiosity. Beyond children’s literature, she has also authored novels such as Leila and Remembering Us, and Lovestrings which will be released this December, accompanied by a companion poetry book Cherry Blossom DC: How Can I Love You.

To celebrate African heritage, Aljabri has also authored nonfiction books like A Love Letter to Africa, God Bless Your Heart, Your Hair Needs Jesus, and Not So Italian: Not Your Nonna’s Cookbook, a unique fusion cookbook blending Italian cuisine with flavours inspired by her Tanzanian heritage.

In 2024, she expanded her storytelling mission by founding People of Africa, a free online magazine that celebrates the brilliance of African communities worldwide.

“Each season, People of Africa shines a light on remarkable Africans excelling in fields as diverse as sports, politics, culinary arts, and technology. This magazine is not just a publication; it’s a celebration of African pride, meant to inspire and connect readers worldwide to Africa’s richness and resilience,” the Amani author says.

Challenges

Standing out in a crowded market where millions of new books are released daily has been one of her major challenges.

“It is difficult to grab readers’ attention and secure visibility, especially on a limited budget. Promotion costs can quickly add up, often with only modest returns, making it challenging to achieve the reach I aspire to,” the filmmaker and author says.

This does not leave out self-publishing, which she does mostly. She says that it requires significant expenses for editing, formatting, cover design and marketing, which can be costly.

Because she is an Indie author, she believes there is limited access to publishing industry resources, networking and guidance. Ensuring professional quality, therefore, without traditional publishing backing is a challenge.