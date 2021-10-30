Binoga exported his cooking skills from Uganda to Dubai

How did you land a chef job in Dubai?

When I got to Dubai, I went on search like everyone and someone connected me to a chef who needed cooks. So I began as a demi chef.

Did you leave Uganda because the job was not paying well?

I have worked for a lot of establishments in Uganda but the payments are minimal plus salary delays, among other issues. But I was lucky that by the time I left, my skill was on demand, which probably explains why I easily settled in here.

Do you ever plan to come back to Uganda?

After three years in Dubai, I want to come back to Uganda to pave way for a new generations of chefs. I am going to pass on my skills through trainings and I will also try to connect them to hotels in Uganda and abroad.

How long did it take you to settle in Dubai?

Unlike other people who travel to look for jobs in abroad and take months or even a year, I was lucky it did not take long, I waited only seven days and I started working.

How have you managed the high cost of living in Dubai?

In Dubai, it is the life you choose to live that matters. I decided to live within my means and remember different people have different ambitions goals and plans.

Who inspired you to become a chef?

I was inspired by my late mother Margret. She was a nurse, midwife and counsellor. She was a great cook though and whenever she was cooking, I got inspired to learn how she was doing it. So it all began at home.

What is your best dish?

I prefer local dishes and my favourite is boiled goat stew, then offals and posho.

Did you always desire to become a chef?

I dreamt of becoming a lawyer. But I loved cooking. So, when I was in Senior Six, I decided to take on catering.

There is good life in Dubai, do you ever live that life or it is work after work for you?

There is a good life here but it is not what I came for, my dream is to make my home a better place and instead of the good life, it will always be work for me because that is what I focus on everyday.

What are some of the challenges of working in Dubai?

Dubai has a lot of job opportunities but the laws and contracts don’t allow you to cross from one place or job to another and besides that, the cost of doing business in Dubai is very high.

Did you leave your family in Uganda or you got a new Dubai family?

My family is in Uganda.

How has work in Dubai been during the lockdown?

Lockdown cost us a lot as salaries were cut and some of our colleagues lost jobs when businesses restructured.

Does cooking ever go wrong?

Mistakes happen and they are human, so I make them. As a chef, sometimes I may under-estimate the budget and run out of stock in the middle of cooking. Sometimes you take a very long time preparing food because of different issues such as an overload or taking too many orders at the same time. But it’s a common mistake in all kitchens around the world.

What are some of the achievements you can attribute to your work as chef?

I started 14 years ago as a cook with a certificate in catering and now I am a certified chef by the American culinary federation, I have been an executive chef, principal of a culinary school and on top of it all, I have been a recipe developer.

Who is Ronald Desire Binoga

I am 35 years old. I am a chef, hotelier, food scientist and culinarian. I am married and I come from a blended family from Jinja and Ibanda. I went to school at St. Matias Mulumba Catholic Primary School before going to Nakasongola Army Secondary School.

After secondary school, I went to Nakasero Institute of Catering and Business for a catering certificate and hotel management. I then joined Jimmy Sekasi Institute of Catering for diploma in food productions operations before going to Makerere University at Food Science and Technology and I also graduated at the Institute of American with a Diploma in Culinary.

