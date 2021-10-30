Binoga exported his cooking skills from Uganda to Dubai

Ronald Desire Binoga. PHOTO/FILE

By  David S. Mukooza

What you need to know:

  • Crafty hands. Ronald Desire Binoga has been a Ugandan chef at Blended Dubai, Jumeirah  in Dubai since 2018.
  • By the time he left Uganda, he had worked at different hotels such as Kampala Serena Hotel, Sheraton Hotel, and Hotel Africana. He talked to Stanley Mukooza about work and lifestyle as a chef.

How did you land a chef job in Dubai?
When I got to Dubai, I went on search like everyone and someone connected me to a chef who needed cooks. So I began as a demi chef.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.