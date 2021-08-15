Book review: How to turn a disorder into a blessing

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The read ‘In search of sanity’ brings to light the struggles and challenges mental health comes with. The author Musinguzi Begumisa uses his life story of dealing with the Bipolar disease ,a disorder associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs ,to remind everyone out there that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

That even when the tide is high, one can sail on and come out Victorious. Begumisa goes on to dedicate the book to those lost in the battle against mental illness and let’s them know of how God’s generosity can bail you out from the darkest of corners.

The book also addresses the stigma mental illness patients have to deal with. A story like Begumisa’s gives hope to patients and their families that there’s no need to be embarrassed about the condition but seek help and share their stories, you never know who your story will touch out there. The book is a beam of hope and inspirational as it propels a reader to get out of their comfort zone and do something about ending the stigma.

The author emphasises the significance of having a mentor. In the midst of Begumisa’s troubles, he met an army officer called Martin. He loved God and brought him closer to the Lord and in the end gave the author’s life deep meaning and confidence any man on the wane would need. He had become his mentor. Sometimes all you need to put your troubles away is getting that person to guide you.

The writing

The book is penned with honesty as Begumisa comes clean on his journey with Bipolar disorder. He takes the reader with him through his journey and explains the roles played by family history and other circumstances in the struggle.

On many occasions, society stereotypes those dealing with mental illness calling them all sorts of names. It doesn’t help at all but only makes thing worse. Getting to know what patients go through can make a difference but many of us never go that extra mile to find out what’s going on in the life and mind of a mental illness sufferer. Begumisa gradually paints a picture of many going through what he had to endure. He explains what sane humans can never understand , the mixed emotions, confusion, stigma and vulnerabilities.

Advertisement

On the look of things , the book has slices of courage, determination, faith, discipline and most importantly hope even when the shore seems so far. At some stage Begumisa’s world was falling apart with breakdowns. His mother had moved out his life after separating with the father and it immensely affected him, leaving him with many questions that kickstarted his downhill journey. A lot was happening and the author was far from getting back on track but hope and faith did the trick.

The man

Academically bright, Begumisa scored Aggregate 5 in his PLE and ended up at St.Marys College Kisubi , one of the best schools a Uganda can go to. School fees became an issue for the dad and it affected his grades in the long run.

His health too deteriorated but God channelled his brilliance into church activities with a pentecostal vibe. It was time in the chapel with God.He restored the sea to calmness for him to forge a way. His education background spelt success before Bipolar disorder showed up and he had to deal with it in journey of ages.

The authority with which Begumisa writes this book is admirable. Once you pick it and get going, you don’t want to stop as one thing leads to another in a story capable of being scripted into a five star movie. He pieces it up into finished article that keeps you guessing from the beginning to end.

The book also sheds light on Begumisa the person, his struggles that span a long period from childhood to adulthood and take him through different dreadful moments. The experiences are so forgettable that they would break down many characters but Begumisa chose to soldier on. But how? He backslid and had to dig himself up ever single moment because of God’s love. With God, there’s no mountain high to climb. It’s a testimony of healing and restoration.

In a nutshell whatever you are going through, keep God on your side. Begumisa had seen insane people as a child but not everything made sense to him. Finding himself in the same position years later reminded him of the mentally ill people he’d seen before and to him, it was a lesson that those people had normal lives but things went berserk.

You should never be quick to judge them before getting to know their story.

Quick Notes

The book is penned with honesty as Begumisa comes clean on his journey with Bipolar disorder. He takes the reader with him through his journey and explains the roles played by family history and other circumstances in the struggle.

On many occasions, society stereotypes those dealing with mental illness calling them all sorts of names. It doesn’t help at all but only makes thing worse.