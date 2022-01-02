Books you need to read this year

A woman reading a book. Reading could be one of the hobbies for you to take up this year. PHOTO / NET

By  Andrew Kaggwa

What you need to know:

  • Let’s read. Drop everything and read a book this year. Start with our own authors. We bring you the top 10 to start with as your list grows longer, writes Andrew Kaggwa.

It is a new year and just like every time in a new year, we reflect, strategise and plan. Each year, there are people that promise themselves to read, collect or pick up books and incorporate reading in their hobbies. This is a list of books that can usher you into this hobby. These are not new books on the market, but easy reads from various Ugandan authors.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.