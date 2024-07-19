Borrow-borrow love

Brethren, there is something I have been wondering. Why do some men have this detestable habit of borrowing money from women they are dating? Dating, not married to. I am even being kind by calling it ‘borrowing’.

Everyone knows that the minute your money leaves your purse and goes into theirs, that is the end of it. It might as well have been swallowed by a crocodile, or thrown into an active volcano—that’s how slim the chances of getting it back are. If you are a woman dating a perpetual borrower, I have some advice for you.

First, every time your darling borrowman borrows money from you, call someone and borrow money from them too. Let him know that as lovebirds, you are both in this borrow-borrow lifestyle together.

Second, never borrow the exact amount he asked for. If he asks for 20 000 shillings, for example, borrow 11 0000 and keep 1 000 for yourself. Or if you are the daring type, borrow 5 000 from the borrowed 11 000 to ‘meet your needs’. Of course, he won’t be happy, but that’s the point!

I would also encourage you to find cheaper accommodation for your love. The next time he borrows money from you, go one extra mile and take him on a whirlwind house-hunting tour. Show him cheaper houses that he won’t struggle to pay rent for.

Or encourage him to relocate to a humbler locality where the cost of things is generally lower. Under no circumstances should you allow him to move in with you ‘to save money’.

My dear, use your head to reason, eh? Not your knees. Of course, this is in the hope that you have not been so foolish as to move in with somebody who has not even paid half a dead cat for your bride price, talk less of a goat or cow.