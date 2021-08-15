Brothers making money from joint ventures

By Godfrey Lugaaju More by this Author

Daniel and Mark Bikoto have always had enterprising ideas right from their times in school.

Daniel from way back in Senior One was a renowned money lender who would lend his peers and they would pay back on visitation day. This is when the entrepreneur in him was born.

While in his third year at university, he was able to acquire a Toyota Corolla which he bought at Shs6.5m from Dunia Motors. He used it specifically for commercial purposes such as Uber where he assigned it to a friend that was remitting Shs50,000 daily.

This went on until when he finished his degree in mechanical engineering and the friend passed on around that same time which made him take over since he was fresh from university and unemployed.

In consultation with his brother Mark who was enthusiastic about the tourism industry, the brothers decided to venture into tours and travel together hence Biko tours and travel.

The brothers were also introduced to the furniture business right from primary school under the apprenticeship of their father Zepher Bikoto, a former accountant who traded accounts for furniture and has since made a name for himself in this business.

The brothers share that they have always set out to provide extraordinary service of travel and furniture to all their clients and this in itself has been a great marketing tool than one would imagine

“We have tried as much as possible to live by our slogan ‘quality is our language’ by providing the best furniture and aluminum travel packages in a cost effective manner. Actually most of our clients come with ideas from different sources, various stores and want us to replicate these same ideas which we do,” Daniel Bikoto shares.

Marketing

The brothers also provide free delivery for their products around Kampala and they transport to various parts of the country at subsidized prices.

“For our travel vans, we have installed TV screens that play the music, movies or documentaries of the tourists’ choice as they traverse the Pearl of Africa. We equally provide internet services aboard the vans, extra charging ports for the phones and cooling boxes to ensure the client enjoys cold drinks throughout their journey,” Mark Bikoto explains.

He adds: “We have a social media team that is charged with marketing for all the companies headed by Atukunda Peninah and Bikoto Ivan which performs their role to the best of their abilities. Tools like social media have played a key role in selling the brands to the audience, with our fulltime graphics designers ‘Hashtag Brands’ currently based in Holland, we always aim to create content that gives our brands the best recognition and perfect representation.”

Mark Bikoto shares that they also take customer feedback through various platforms and try as much as possible to improve the services they offer in their businesses.

“We have also trained our drivers to be very cautious on the road and very courteous when dealing with our clients and most of these things they have learnt from us since we are quite involved. Mark Bikoto is always boots on ground to see that all projects are handled with a lot of care and to the utmost satisfaction of our clients,” Dan Bikoto says.

The money

Biko tours makes money from custom group tours, hire of tour vans and different car rental services.

Their daily rates depend on the kind of car. They charge Shs250,000 for a trip in a double cabin pickup and a drones within Kampala Metropolitan. For a trip outside Kampala, they charge Shs300,000. A seven-seater van within Kampala Metropolitan is Shs200,000 and Shs250,000 outside Kampala metropolitan.

Four-seater cars within Kampala Metropolitan is Shs100,000 and Shs150,000 outside Kampala Metropolitan.

All these rates are inclusive of the driver and his living costs and exclusive of fuel. They are also negotiable depending on the period of hire.

For Biko furniture, most of the products have a range of prices and this depends entirely on the size of the product required and the quality of the materials to be used.

“I would give an example of sofa sets which range from Shs1.2m to slightly above Shs7m, still dependent on the factors mentioned above. For aluminium partitions our standard charges are Shs250,000 per square meter which includes both materials and labour,” says Mark Bikoto.

Clients

Biko furniture, having been in business for the past 20 years boasts of notable clients like IML Clinics, Triple P Primary School, Kololo SS, Africa Field Epidemiology, Shelton Medical Center, Seeta among other entities and persons.

The Bikotos also operate a furniture business. PHOTO/GODFREY LUGAAJU

Biko tours also has notable clients such as AgriBurd Consults, CRDI, Taslaf Advocates, Global Ventures c/o Ministry of Health Under the Net project, Prophet Sammy Mwesigye, World Harvest Kingdom Church and Norfolk USA among others.

Benefits

Through these business ventures, the brothers share that they have greatly improved their technical skills in carpentry and aluminum works skills through the various jobs they get.

In the tours, they have been able to traverse the Pearl of Africa that has enabled them to market it better.

“We have come to appreciate that Uganda is a beautiful company and well-endowed by nature as we boast of many things. For example we have over 50 per cent of the World’s Mountain gorillas in Bwindi alone. We have the longest river in the world and very many crater lakes and many other tourist attractions,” Dan Bikoto shares.

The brothers have also been able to provide employment to many youth that work directly and indirectly with their companies and they have grown their skills in both furniture and tourism.

Challenges

They have faced many challenges such as non-appreciative clients, bad debts that come as a result of their flexible payment terms which allows a certain percentage of credit for their credit worthy customers some of whom eventually violate it.

“Other challenges have been with accessing credit to grow the businesses but currently we are able to access some financing at friendly terms from our current creditors,” Mark Bikoto shares.

Future

The brothers are optimistic people who are excited about the future and they plan to grow Biko into a household brand.

Biko Furniture Works is working on technicalities to start an institute that will equip more youth with carpentry skills that will enable them earn a decent living.

Biko tours will in the future start organizing tours abroad especially the new attractive tourist destinations like Dubai, Zanzibar, India, and France.

The brothers also plan to start Biko Car Leasing with a determination to provide the best service for young commercial drivers (ladies and gentlemen) to own their cars so as to grow their income and get empowered to achieve more.

“Most of youth are venturing into providing transportation services with the growth of Transport Service provider Applications like Uber, Bolt, Little ride and many more but end up paying a high price to their bosses for their hard work and have very little to spare for themselves and their households,” Dan Bikoto shares.

He adds: “Having studied Mechanical Engineering at the University and with the IT knowledge of my brothers Bikoto Mark and Kimaswa Emma, we have developed an application that will soon be available on Play Store to put an end to challenges of unprofessional mechanics and substandard spares by providing quality car repair services from the comfort of your home or office.”

Advice

Mark Bikoto advises prospective entrepreneurs that fear has never been a good advisor and the beauty about life is that it is never too late to start on the right road.

“Pick yourself up and start something today and make sure you are passionate about this because when there is nothing to give you hope, passion will keep you going.”

Tip

If you want to sell tours, you need a website that sells tours. Your website will show people that you are a professional. You are committed to your business. And that you are not going to disappear with their money. You can build your website yourself or you can contact a professional web design company.