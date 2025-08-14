Bukunja: Where witchcraft, cannibalism still haunt many

Once in a while, in the affairs of man, someone goes out of their way to do something so outrageously astonishing that one can only shake their head and ask: Why do they eat human flesh?

Weeks ago, a story in a local newspaper left many stunned. The paper reported an incident involving a 45-year-old man who allegedly killed a boy, hid him in his house, and began eating parts of his flesh. He was reportedly caught red-handed boiling human meat in a pot.

The man reportedly confessed that he was introduced to cannibalism by a relative who told him the meat was “good.”

Bukunja Sub-County, about 70km off the Kampala–Jinja highway in Buikwe District, is one of Uganda’s most dreaded places. Even angels, locals say, fear to tread here. Its name has become synonymous with cannibalism, night dancing, and witchcraft, stories passed down from previous generations.

The more I travelled through the remotest villages of Matembi, Kakomero, and Kawuulu in search of these “bona fide” mysteries, the more uneasy I felt.

People eyed me with suspicion until I met James Walugembe, a boda-boda rider, who agreed to guide me.

The tale of Daliya

Bukunja’s dark reputation is rooted in a story more than 100 years old, from the colonial era, which still lives in local memory.

Reverend Dauson Kakooza, the parish priest of St Thomas Buikwe Anglican Church, popularly called Kawuulu Church, knows it well.

He says Daliya, a 12-year-old girl from Ntabwe Village, was carrying bananas to church for a harvest celebration when three men; Leo Kawuulu (leader), Luvuluka, and Ensizabazungu, ambushed her in a small forest, killed her, and cut her into pieces.

When villagers stormed the men’s home, they found Daliya’s head hanging in the sitting room and part of her body boiling in saucepans. The men were convicted, hanged, and buried together in one grave. The area was renamed Kawuulu after the leader.

“Bukunja has since been called a place of cannibals and witchcraft,” says Rev Kakooza. “Every generation grows up with these norms; ignore them at your own peril.”

Witchcraft and grave-robbing

Rev Kakooza says Buikwe has become “a model district” for witchcraft. Some people go as far as digging up graves to take skulls for rituals.

He recalls personally seeing a grave that had been disturbed at Makata Church of Uganda in Najja Sub-County. “The deceased’s granddaughter told me unknown people had dug up her grandfather’s grave and taken his skull,” he says.

Four sub-counties; Najja, Kasubi, Ngogwe, and Ssii, are known for such practices. Rev Kakooza has involved the Resident District Commissioner and is organising a district-wide prayer day to combat the trend.

Confessions

In Bukunja, many believe cannibalism and night dancing go hand-in-hand, often inherited within families.

Mugerwa, a local resident, shares his unsettling story. He says he discovered too late that his wife was both a night dancer and a cannibal. One evening, their evening jogs took a strange turn when she suddenly stripped naked under the moonlight and dashed to the lakeshore, splashing in the water among hippos.

He stood frozen in fear until she returned and wiped his face with her underwear.

“All my fear was gone. I found myself enjoying seeing her naked,” he recalls. Before long, he says, he was “bitten by the night-dancing bug” and joined her.

One night, relatives caught them naked and took them to his father’s hut. Instead of handing them to the villagers who would likely have set them ablaze, his father quietly called in a born-again priest, who performed an exorcisim on them.

Mugerwa’s wife admits she learnt from her grandfather, a cannibal and night dancer. She says they never killed anyone, but exhumed freshly buried bodies, cut them to pieces, boiled them, and ate them. “The best meat is from those who have just died,” she claims.

Cannibalism beyond Bukunja

Cannibalism has surfaced in other parts of Uganda. In March this year, a pregnant woman and her child were reportedly killed and eaten in Rakai District. Fourteen people were arrested.

Health expert James Batanda, from Nyenga Hospital in Buikwe District, says cannibalism often indicates severe mental illness or psychosis. In some cases, it is tied to witchcraft or ritual practices.

Bukunja’s legend, a mix of history, myth, and occasional real-life cases, still casts a long shadow. Whether these tales are fact, folklore, or a blend of both, one thing is certain: in this place, even angels fear to tread.

Wider African Context

Across Africa, some rural communities still harbour such traditions.

John Bainemigisha from Ankole says places such as Bunyaruguru, Karoza, and Ibanda are feared for witchcraft.

“You do not chase away a wife there or marry another without risking trouble,” he says.

In Mbale, residents still talk about “Mukyukani,” a man said to lure victims to his drinking place. He allegedly used a dried human arm to stir brew, then trapped victims through a collapsing floor and poured boiling water on them before eating their flesh.

In Western Kenya, a group known as the Tiriki Mstituni is said to exhume bodies for rituals, eat human flesh, and perform nude night dances. They reportedly chop off fingers, drink their own blood, and tie dead cats and dogs to trees around people’s houses to instil fear.