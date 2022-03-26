Burambira Heights a getaway for city escapees to Kabale

Singer Joseph Kahirimbanyi is keeping the old in place and while at it, looking at ways he can host tourists or visitors to Kabale. Burambira Heights is a homely antique house you could call home.

It is situated at a vantage point that lets one partly look down and across hills.

His father built the house in the 1970s. The son is turning it into a place where you can check-in on a bed and breakfast basis, an arrangement that is catching on globally. Instead of checking into a hotel, a visitor or tourist who would like to enjoy a homely experience, can check online for homes where they can be hosted at a fee.

Kahirimbanyi has named it Burambira Heights Bed and Breakfast. It stands on an acre of hillside that faces Kisoro Road, on land that was originally owned by Yeremia Bigombe, who was Saza chief at time.

There is heritage and tourism. The home is in a historically rich area because it was also home to the famous Maria Kyamikaze, a renowned priestess of Nyabingi at the time who later converted to Christianity.

The allure

What reasons attract people to the house? I ask. “Firstly, the magnificent view. It stands on a hillside overlooking a eucalyptus forest. On the other side of the hill, about a 10-minute drive, is the famous Lake Bunyonyi,” he explains.

Throughout the day, the sights and sounds at Burambira heights go through a colourful and exotic transformation. It is an experience that kick starts your day.

The mysterious morning mist, to the chatter and chirping of different species of birds and occasional sounds of villagers calling to one another across the hills, the surrounding hills play with the light in different ways as the day progresses.

When night falls, cold catches on. In the living room is a fireplace that is always stocked with wood as an exotic antidote for the cold Kabale evenings. The chill drives you to the fireplace and, where you are bound to listen to some stories and lies alike because the guests are an ecclectic mix.

The facility has a spacious neatly manicured compound which is dotted with trees and plants. A siesta is worth after filling your belly or just for the love of relaxing as you let the birds dominate the air.

Otherwise, Kahirimbanyi might be in the mood to pull out his guitar and pluck the strings into soulful musical notes that should be a good idea as someone roasts some mchomo to munch on.

There is an expansive backyard that is useful for barbecues and campfires. There is also an elevated tree house that sits among tree branches and overlooks the plot.

Birding space and privacy

For the romantic, upstairs is a perfect spot for you to say things that weaken bones and strengthen bonds. For a birder, the elevated solace is a natural adventure playground which is also inviting for children.

All this is in total privacy because the price per night allows most travellers to book out the entire space to themselves.

It is well-fenced and has a security guard, but also mostly because in the village community of Murambo you will not hear of any incidents.

Kahirimbanyi says the facility not only has rooms but also a living room and dining area and fully stocked kitchen available for the guests for their entire stay.

This allows guests the freedom to prepare their own meals. It is perfect for large groups because the occupants decide their sleeping arrangements.

The idea of turning it into an air bnb facility occured to the musician at a time when the space had been rented by an American family for the last 33 years. During the lockdown they vacated. Seeing as he had been already entertaining the idea of hosting and being engaged in tourism, it was a natural progression.

“So far my guests have enjoyed their stay. The two main compliments have been about how beautiful the place is, the privacy, the affordability and the convenience,” the bearded musician shares feedback.

The catch

What do you offer to the clients? I further ask.

“On top of private accommodation, Burambira sitting areas can be converted into meeting areas, host barbecues, and house parties. The parking lot allows for people to park inside securely and conveniently. The proximity to town and access to the main road makes it convenient,” he elaborates.

Some of the rooms offer lovely views. His musicality is part of what could become routine. He occasionally spends the weekend there, with friends and they host musical sessions by the fireplace.

They have a jam session where they sit around the fire with musical instruments and just make music for the sake of it.

Did you know?

Friends from Reel Impact Media have done some amazing videos of the fireplace moments that shall soon be available on YouTube.

“Also, with a group of friends we call Oweitu, we have a BBQ in the backyard once a month where we give the attendees an acoustic experience along with meat and salad,” Kahirimbanyi adds.