But why do some people have bad taste?

Brethren, in this life there are too many questions that have no answers.

I will start with the most pressing one. Why are the people who have poor taste— or none at all—the loudest, and why are the people with refined, exquisite taste, so quiet about it? Think about it—it is never the connoisseur of beautiful music who will turn the volume in their car up high when playing music, oh no. Rather, it is that aficionado of abominable music, the type produced by the demon-possessed, who will insist on blasting music that turns your hair white with stress. But who knows?

Perhaps they are on a mission to plunge as many people as they can into the type of mental and emotional misery they themselves are experiencing.

When it comes to clothing, the same thing happens. Those with great taste blend effortlessly into the crowd while those with a penchant for loud, shiny, immodest clothing (they seem especially fond of nylon) work hard to ensure that everybody can see and notice them. Oh yes, they tend to like public places like churches, malls and the like.

The same applies to those who are naturally attracted to pungent perfumes and make-up that would be right at home in a pharaoh’s tomb. Just look at them, scaring little children everywhere they go.

Lastly, we all have that friend or friends who have terrible taste in romantic partners. The sad truth is that, as a level-headed and sane person, many unfortunate things will happen when they introduce their next psychopath of a boyfriend/girlfriend to you.

First, you will instantly spot the red flags and warn your friend about their partner.