Can I please check your bag?

I was driving home from the airport, I needed some groceries after a week of absence. So I stopped at the supermarket for a quick shopping. I have a foldable bag instead of the disposable ones in supermarkets.

When I finished my quick shopping, I emptied the contents of the bag on the moving belt in front of the cashier and then moved to the other side to put the items back in the bag and pay, as I was waiting for the items to be scanned, the cashier asked me if she could check inside my foldable bag, as my bag was empty, I was taken aback for a few seconds, I showed her the bag, but my ego was extremely bruised and I resisted the temptation of asking her why was she suspected something was wrong.

I almost left the shopping, but then I counted to three and continued packing the groceries and left. Later on, I was talking to my sister who has more experience in that employment market. She told me that the woman was doing her job as cameras often monitor them. Even then, mystery shoppers make sure they make regular checks to avoid shoplifting.

It all made sense but did not help my ego, but it was time to remember that I had just arrived from the airport, and what happens in airports these days is no less humiliating. Empty your pockets, take off your belt, shoes and jacket, and bring out your laptop from the carry-on. Separate liquids and place them in a see-through plastic bag, throw away your 80-cent water bottle and then buy another water bottle for €3 on the other side.

And still, if God forbid the metal detector you go through makes the famous noise, stand there, hands in the air and legs apart, the security agents with their overused rubber gloves will pat everywhere on your body, even where you do not want to be touched.

So, why would I accept all the above and get offended by a simple request to check my grocery bag? I also remembered all the times I read about rich and famous people who were caught shoplifting. People who stole worthless items that they did not even need, and guess what? There is even a term used for such cases: kleptomania. This is when some people cannot resist the urge to steal items they do not even need.

There is also a cocktail of feelings that accompany this including, anxiety, pleasure, relief and even guilt and remorse. Of course let us not consider everyone who shoplifts a kleptomaniac, some steal because they are thieves. As they say, when the fire breaks out, the dry and wet will burn together, and good people will also be hurt for the bad deeds of others.