Can our society survive without ‘the village’?

It takes a village is an African saying that was popularised by former American presidential candidate Hilary Clinton. In her book It Takes a Village, Hilary commends the ‘village principle’ for successful raising of children. And before our society started losing it, Uganda was the model village. There was a time when people cared about others and really put themselves in others’ shoes before making decisions.

We were a less selfish nation and surprisingly, people were still able to amass wealth while still looking out for the less fortunate members of society. Then, our communities had very few beggars for begging was seen as uncouth, principally because of the way it dehumanises the individual. Taking care of the less fortunate members of society was a communal responsibility.

There was an entire network of individuals such as guardians, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles or clan members who made sure that no insubordination went unpunished. The village in the proverb offered intersectional dynamics to allow the individual get enough support to not only take care of themselves, but extend charity to others. This ultimately created an unbroken chain of gratitude and charity in the community.

Why are we then normalising begging now? Why did we break that chain and most importantly, what is being done to help the children with disabilities and adults with life threatening ailments begging for survival on our streets?

Every time the Uganda National Examination Board releases results, expect a begging frenzy to ensue. The lucky ones usually get help from politicians looking for votes or some activists but I know that for every child that gets help, there several who fall through the cracks and will never attain their dream.

There was a time the community provided a safety net that could hold up those who fell, but not anymore. It seems we took those financial literacy lessons of the early 2000s too seriously. Back then, when this was a trend, the financial gurus urged us to work smart not hard and learn to say no and not feel guilty about it. We were taught to unlearn practices that did not give us immediate returns and relearn to prioritise things that brought us return on investment if we are to get ahead. I am beginning to think that in the process of learning to put ourselves first, we forgot compassion and charity and consequently, destroyed the village.

The beggars on our streets are an indication of worse things to come, especially since we eliminated a system that had served our society for centuries without putting another one in place. So, everyone is viewed as an asset in our search for return on investment. A mother does not think twice about putting their disabled child to work on a Kampala pavement in order to earn their keep. Is this the society we want to live in?

On the outside, Kampala with the long awaited highways and the sprucing up we get when we host a new summit looks like a slay queen in all her finery but when you closely inspect her, the nkyakya on her heels are embarrassing.