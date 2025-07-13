Can we ever be just people, not countries?

A few days ago, I was returning home from town by bus. (Buses, trams and trains are all free of charge in Luxembourg.) We used to pay €2 (about Shs8,000) for a ticket that had a validity of two hours or so.

If we did not use it in the given time, a new ticket was issued and some controllers would come to check the validity of the ticket. And yes, we were fined if found with an invalid ticket. So, from such strict measures to fully free transport is something to thank our government for.

This also limits the number of cars entering the city, and as the population keeps growing, the city remains small, and parking quite expensive.

On that particular trip, I was in the front row, an elderly couple came in while asking the driver if he knew a certain park and ride building a bit further on that road.

They didn’t know which language the driver spoke, so they asked in German and he answered in broken German, then they switched to English and the driver spoke that too, albeit a broken with kindness, patience and understanding.

He drove them to their destination while chatting with them, something forbidden and there is a clear sign prohibiting passengers from engaging with the driver while the bus is on the move. I also noticed that while driving, he was giving way to some cars to join the main road.

The driver’s accent was familiar. For a minute, I thought he was Iranian. Just before leaving the bus, I quickly asked him where he was from because I intended to thank him for his amiability. It is not often that you meet gestures of kindness in this very materialistic world.

To my question, the driver replied: “Afghanistan! There are similarities between my maternal language Farsi and Dari, the language used in Afghanistan.”

So, I told him in Farsi: “So we are neighbours, my origins are Iranian.” In a sudden change of mood, the driver said: “Yes, we are bad neighbours!” By then, I was alighting and told him we are good neighbours. He replied, again in an angry tone: “Go and tell the governments that!”

As the bus door closed, I was left perplexed at this situation. This kind man just turned aggressive towards a person who had nothing to do with politics of countries. For a moment, he forgot that the same people he was kind to are not necessarily from countries that were kind to others.

So, how can we be judged by the actions and politics we have nothing to do with? And then I remembered a sad episode when I went to the police station to translate for an Afghan refugee who was beaten by Syrian refugees.

This was one of hundreds of cases of fights between refugees here in Luxembourg. It just makes me wonder how people who escaped war and fighting in their countries, can create another war zone in a place that is giving them a chance for peace.