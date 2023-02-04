Careen to bring recognition to dance as career

Also, I attended a primary school which offered MDD. Later on, when I took on dance professionally I had to attend dance classes, workshops, via social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, which have improved my dance career. From social media, you get to learn different kinds of dance from different people around the world.

What are the qualities of a good dancer?

You have to be creative, patient, flexible, disciplined, consistent, and confident. Also, have great leadership skills to inspire or motivate others.

Do you believe one can earn a living from dance in Uganda?

Yes, if they treat it as their profession.

Then, how has your dance career helped you earn a living?

Dance has got me endorsement deals. For example, I have featured on the Tusker Lite TV commercial and I am a brand influencer for the #turnonyourlite campaign that was launched in November 2022.

I also conduct private dance classes with clients and choreograph for artistes.

How unique has your career been?

I am the first female solo dancer to perform on five stages with international artistes in one year is a dream come true. My aim is to have dance recognised better in my country so that the youth realise that they can earn from their talent and also be stars like other creative artists.

Tell us more about the international artistes you have shared a stage with.

I have shared a stage with Fireboy, Kizz Daniel, Rema, Ruger, and Tiwa Savage.

And locally?

I was a hype girl at Sheebah’s Omwooyo concert and Fik Fameica’s concert last year.

Does this mean you have only featured at concert stages and that is it?

No, I have also featured in so many songs such as John Blaq’s Mbimala, Loketo by Grenade Official, Sharp Shooter by Chozen Blood, Tubaayo by Beenie Gunter, Nkunonya by Kataleya and Kandle, Pia Pound’s Wuuba and Bethany by Zagazillion.

What kind of dance do you do?

I am versatile, but for now I am fusing Afro with modern dance to create my own style. Amapiano also hasa big impact on my dance.

Any challenges...?

Of course, underpayment for my services because society has not yet appreciated dance as a vital aspect of creative art. Then, there are so many expenses that come with dance and branding.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

I pray and thank God for life.

What is the first thing you do when you get to work?

I play music and stretch my body to prepare for dance rehearsals.

Your earliest childhood memory is…

Shaking hands with Queen Elizabeth when she visited my former primary school, Kitante Primary School. I was a Girl Guide.

First best friend was…

My big sister.

First book you read…

Gulu-Gulu Goes to School by Shelley Davidow.

First job was…

Video vixen.

What do you like about your job?

It is flexible and through it, I motivate others.