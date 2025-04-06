Case of parents who post their children on socials for business

Deborah breathes social media. She will carefully plan and post her pictures and videos to have the maximum number of likes. She is such a compulsive social media user that she has involved her underage children. She will do their hair every fortnightly and post their videos on her TikTok and Instagram pages. While some of her friends and family think she is being unethical for exposing her children carelessly like that to strangers, she remains undeterred. She has her reasons. Is she right or are they wrong?

Using a child in a social media influencing business raises ethical concerns. While some parents justify it as a way to provide financial stability or document family life, it can also blur ethical boundaries related to consent, privacy, and exploitation.

Childhood exposure to social media by parents has become a growing concern in the digital age. Many parents, particularly “social media influencers”, frequently share images and videos of their children online, often without considering the long-term consequences. While some argue that this exposure can provide financial benefits and opportunities, ethical concerns surrounding privacy, consent, and exploitation cannot be ignored.



Ethical concerns

Lack of informed consent: Young children cannot fully understand and thereby consent to having their lives shared online for profit or likes, and for a parent to expose them on social media against their consent might or might not augur well with them in the future.

Social media posts usually leave digital foot prints that they will still exist 10 or 20 years from now. If a child discovers that they don’t like what their parent posted about them as kids, they might hate the parent.

Privacy risks: Posting a child’s personal life may expose them to potential dangers, including online predators, identity theft, and cyberbullying. We have seen some children of celebrities who have been trolled on social media for their physical features or among other things, and these children may suffer in the future if they are not protected. A real-life example is the case of a Ugandan social media influencer who frequently posted about her toddler’s daily life, including sensitive moments like tantrums and private family experiences.

Eventually, her child’s images were stolen and used in inappropriate memes and advertisements without her consent, leading to distress and a drawn-out legal battle.

Exploitation for profit: If parents are making money from their child's image without proper compensation or safeguards, this can be seen as exploitative to the child. It is not right.

Emotional & psychological impact: Constant exposure to media can affect a child's mental well-being, making them feel pressured to perform or conform to a virtual or physical persona that they may not be in real life.

Flouting of child legal protections: Children are legally protected in Uganda in terms of digital presence. The Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act, 2022 criminalizes the unauthorized sharing of information about children, including on social media, punishable by a fine or imprisonment, or both. Other relevant legislation includes The Children Act (1998) and the Children (Amendment) Act of 2016, along with other laws like the Penal Code Act, also play a role in protecting children from harm, including in the digital space.

When it might be ethical

If the child's well-being comes first and the child enjoys participation and is not forced into content creation, then it is okay. A good example are the Ghetto Kids who have travelled the world on account of their social media by their guardians. From the posts and videos we see of them, it is obvious they are enjoying what they do.

If the child benefits monetarily and the parents can use the money to set up a trust fund or savings account to secure their earnings, then it is okay. One Ugandan comedienne has done exactly this, and her toddler son is reaping big money from being an ambassador of a local washing detergent.

If the child’s privacy is respected by not oversharing their details that could be embarrassing or harmful to the child in the future, then maybe it is okay.

If the child has the independence of mind to say “no” and step away for whatever reason, then it may be okay.

Dr Tereza Nyapendi, a regional prevention officer at the Aids Information Center and child rights advocate, argues that “Social media has created new avenues for financial success, even for children. With proper management, parents can use online platforms to help their children earn from brand endorsements, advertisements, and sponsored content. Some young influencers have secured significant financial deals that contribute to their future, with earnings placed into trust funds or investments.

A Ugandan example is a comedian who has used her toddler child as a brand ambassador for a local detergent company, earning substantial income that is presumably being saved for future education and well-being.”

Social media can be a powerful educational tool, providing access to knowledge and learning resources. Many platforms offer content that helps children develop critical thinking skills, creativity, and digital literacy. Parents who expose their children to educational content on platforms such as YouTube Kids, educational podcasts, and interactive learning apps enable them to expand their knowledge beyond traditional classrooms.

Bottomline

It is ethically questionable to use a child as a business asset unless strict safeguards are in place to protect their rights, privacy, and well-being. Many child influencers grow up resenting their online exposure, so parents should consider the long-term consequences before making their child a part of their brand.

While social media exposure presents risks, its advantages cannot be ignored when managed responsibly. Parents play a crucial role in ensuring that their children's digital presence remains safe, ethical, and beneficial. By setting boundaries, safeguarding privacy, and prioritising the child’s well-being, social media can become a tool for personal growth, education, and career development. Ultimately, the key is to balance exposure with protection, ensuring that children reap the benefits without facing unnecessary harm.