Catechists contribute to society transformation

By Msgr John Wynand Katende More by this Author

It has been observed that while Christianity is losing ground in the West, it is gaining in the rest of the world. Reason? Catechism.

On May 11, 2021, Pope Francis established the lay ministry of catechists in the Catholic Church, which he referred to as being ancient. Although this ministry has been the means of connecting subsequent generations to the apostolic tradition, it has been neglected over the years, especially in the West. This anomaly has contributed to a liberal thinking that defies traditional Church teaching and promotes liberal theology and practice. The pope was, actually, implementing the teaching and directives of the Second Vatican Council, concerning the importance of lay involvement in the work of evangelisation.

The word catechism originates from the Greek word “katechizo”, meaning to teach orally. Prior to the invention of the printing press, that was the primary method of communication. In the Catholic Church, a catechist is an instructor of religion. The listener would repeat it until it was learned by heart.

In 1 Corinthians 12:28-31, St. Paul acknowledges teaching as one of the ministries God gives to some people. St. Paul urges Christians to “stand firm and hold fast to the teachings we passed on to you, whether by word of mouth or by letter.” (2 Thessalonians 2:15). The gospels depict Jesus as the Master Catechist. His teachings on Baptism (John 3) and the Eucharist (John 6), among others, are good examples.

The Pope explained that the establishment of this lay ministry does not diminish in any way the mission of the bishop who is the primary catechist in his diocese. Rather, it gives recognition to “those lay men and women who feel called by virtue of their baptism, to cooperate in the work of catechesis”. In cooperation with the clergy, catechists are entrusted with certain functions which are more closely connected with pastoral duties, such as the teaching of Christian doctrine, certain liturgical actions, and the care of souls.

The ministry of catechists is capable of contributing to the transformation of society through the penetration of Christian values into the social, political and economic sectors. Many misunderstandings about the Church’s teachings on controversial issues, like abortion and same sex unions, can be resolved by reference to the Catechism. Meditating on these teachings, draws us closer to God.

The ministry of a catechist requires study, patience, prayer, preparation, witness and a serious commitment of time and talent. Catechetical institutes, would be needed for this formation. John Mark the Apostle founded the first Christian catechetical institution, in Alexandria. The Bible, the Catechism of the Catholic Church (1994, the General Directory for Catechesis and “The Joy of the Gospel”, by Pope Francis, are very good sources. Graduates would, then, be formally installed into this ministry by the local bishop.

Parents are key to the catechetical ministry and the first teachers of their children in the ways of faith. In the case of a child whose parents are not connected to the faith they would, themselves, need to be evangelized in order for their children to benefit from catechesis.

Catechesis is not just for the young or for preparation for Sacraments. Many Catholics are stuck at childish levels of faith which do not help them to deal with the complexities of life. Still, others may desire to be initiated and be incorporated into the Christian faith and the Church. Adult catechesis is, hence, essential for one to experience a continuous conversion, conviction and commitment to Christ’s redemptive love.

Competent and dedicated catechists are commended as community leaders, for the transmission and growth of the faith in various parts of the world, especially due to shortage of priests. They deserve recognition and due remuneration. Uganda Martyrs are a product of catechism. Andrew Kaggwa is the patron saint of catechists.