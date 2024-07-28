Characters at the online meeting

If you are doing work of any sort in 2024 then online meetings are inevitable. Although there is the joy of not having to spend endless hours stuck in traffic, technology also brings its own challenges. Here are the characters you will find in every online meeting.

Norman the Nose

The first one is Norman the Nose. Being from a generation that did not even operate mobile phones, he struggles with positioning himself in front of his camera. This means that you will be receiving views of his nose and mouth until he figures it out.

Sometimes Norman forgets to unmute himself and spends 15 minutes emphatically making a point while everyone frantically sends him messages to tell him that he cannot be heard.

Oh yes, did I mention? Many times, Norman also happens to be the boss, ha ha ha!

Silent Sofia

You might also have run into Silent Sofia. Sofia rarely speaks, and when she does, it will be in such a soft voice that the only thing audible is the continuous roar of “Sorry Sofia, we can’t hear you!” until the participants give up and decide that they will just try and read her lips.

Fatigued Fred

Fred will join the call looking like he is just finished running a full marathon—uphill. He will quickly make his presentation, answer a question or two and then be comfortably muted and asleep by the time the next person is speaking. He usually wakes up with a start towards the end of the meeting, red-eyed and confused. Ah Fred, when will you ever change!

Punctilious Pat

Lastly, we have Punctilious Pat. Pat is always the first one at the meeting. She delights in welcoming those joining with phrases such as “So glad you could make it” and the less welcoming, “For those who are just joining us…” to make sure all latecomers know that their lateness has been duly noted. Like an Eveready battery, Pat is always charged and ready for action, complete with meticulously prepared notes. The boss wishes he could clone her but alas! There can only ever be one of her.

Hopefully none of us are Fatigued Freds!