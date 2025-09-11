Charity with strings attached: Are we giving or investing?

It is a simple truth that human behaviour is wonderfully unpredictable. Every person is unique, and their reactions to kindness can vary greatly. However, throughout history, a curious pattern has emerged around the act of saying “thank you.” Observing this, one might conclude that expressions of genuine gratitude are surprisingly rare. In fact, a famous ancient story suggests that we might only expect thanks from one out of every 10 people we help. This story comes from the Bible and involves Jesus healing 10 men who suffered from leprosy, a devastating and isolating disease. With a single act of compassion, he gave all 10 of them new lives, freeing them from pain and exile. Yet, after this miracle, only one man turned back.

Only one made the effort to return, to fall at his feet, and to loudly praise God and thank the man who had restored him. Jesus himself pointed out this stunning lack of gratitude, asking, “Weren’t all 10 cleansed? Where are the other nine?” Obviously, the nine simply went on with their lives, perhaps feeling their time was better spent elsewhere, never acknowledging the gift they had received. This two-thousand-year-old lesson remains relevant today. We do not have to look far for a modern example. Just last week, a well-known socialite and philanthropist found himself in the role of a modern-day healer, frustrated by a lack of thanks. He publicly expressed his deep anger and frustration that not one of the many people he had financially supported and helped ever returned to thank him.

While he did not name anyone directly, he used a derogatory term that made his target audience clear to those listening. His raw emotion is something anyone who has ever helped another person can understand. That feeling of giving your time, resources, or energy and being met with total silence is deeply discouraging. This shared experience of ingratitude is so common that it has spawned an entire school of thought. Some people now firmly believe helping others, especially those in serious trouble, is not just a mistake but could actually be dangerous for the giver. They live by the cynical saying, “No good deed goes unpunished,” believing that helping can somehow attract negative consequences or even result in poverty.

This line of thinking connects to one of humanity’s oldest and most difficult questions: Why do bad things happen to good people? Some have even wondered if their own acts of generosity were the reason for their later misfortunes. However, I cannot agree with this perspective. I believe the world operates on fundamental principles of cause and effect, not on random emotional punishments. The simple, good act of giving from a place of compassion is a positive force. I am convinced that planting a good seed will ultimately lead to some form of good harvest; it will not unexpectedly grow into something harmful. So, where does the problem truly lie?

The issue usually does not stem from the act of giving itself but from what we expect to receive in return. We naturally hope for acknowledgement; we want our kindness to be seen and appreciated. Yet, this recognition is never guaranteed. We are dealing with people at various stages of their personal journeys. Some are still learning and growing emotionally, and they may not yet have developed the maturity to express thanks. Others, who are more self-aware, will almost certainly remember.

Therefore, the lesson from both the 10 lepers and the frustrated socialite is not to stop helping. The lesson is to adjust our expectations. We must do good for its own sake. The true reward is the internal satisfaction of having made a difference, of having planted that good seed in the world. You should absolutely continue to do your part. The “thank you” is not the payment for your good deed; it is merely a bonus. Like the one leper who returned, it is a gift that sometimes comes, and sometimes does not. Its presence or absence should never be the reason we choose to be kind.



