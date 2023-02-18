Charming with practical menu

Most Kampala diners would be forgiven for thinking that the best dining establishments are only to be found in and around the capital.

I admit that I can claim to be a victim of this false belief and would be hard pressed to name any eatery worthy of mention in Bweyogerere, Kajjansi or Mukono to mention just a couple of areas out of town.

As we have recently discovered good dining, is alive and well in the suburbs and in this case, Namugongo. It should come as no surprise that the dwellers in would wish to have upscale and first class dining within easy reach.

After all, these suburbanites can rightly claim to be middle class as is shown by the houses they have built, the schools they have chosen for their children to attend and not forgetting their taste for good food and a host of other trappings found in their class.

The Café in Nsawo, Namugongo is the kind of place that one would expect to find in Kampala and in terms of good dining, ambience and accessibility ticks all the boxes.

Besides patronage, there are several advantages that come to mind regarding setting up shop in the sub-urban and peri-urban towns surrounding Kampala among them being accessibility, more space, and cheaper prices for land meaning better value for money.

Bearing this in mind, a few years ago Charles Kawuki and his wife Audrey had the presence of mind to peer in the looking glass and buy land in Namugongo with a view to developing a three in one mini shopping center owned and managed by themselves.

The property they chose to buy is strategically located on a tarmac road that leads into a gated housing estate. Over time they have succeeded in setting up a modern bakery, a mini supermarket and The Café, a fully-fledged eatery.

The Kawukis are sticklers for details and nothing has been spared to ensure that The Café has modern state of the art equipment. Here, we are delighted to say that Chef Henry Kalyango is doing a commendable job.

Wisely, the Kawukis have chosen to have a menu which is pithy and practical.

This offers much relief to the chef. I often shudder at how challenging working with a large menu can be in a restaurant that is just starting out and is not based on main street.

Among the breakfast choices are eggs, sausages, pancakes, home fries naturally served with tea or coffee.

Outstanding on the mains are the pan fried beef filet which is always guaranteed to be tender and is their signature dish, while the filet of tilapia menuiere is highly rated.

The chicken goujons are another interesting item on the menu and I must say I cannot recall ever seeing them being served in any restaurant in Kampala.

Regardless, in reality they are ever so tender chicken filets which are deep fried coated with eggs, flour and bread crumbs and serve as a first course or as a filling main course. Children love them and they go well with a tart yoghurt sauce.

Then, Buffalo chicken wings, while they are very popular in America, I do not recall seeing them on any menu in town. Anyway, chicken wings are no stranger to Kampala eateries, it is the Buffalo sauce which is the real deal.

We love them and, if you are no fan of chili, ask the chef to hold back on it and entirely omit them. No visit to The Café would be complete without checking them out.

The deal

The place: The Café, Bweyogerere branch

Rating: Not to be missed

Address: Namugongo, on the road to Nalya Senior Secondary School,

The menu: Breakfast combos: The simple breakfast Shs 20,000, Breakfast for the famished Shs28,000, pancake combo Shs 25,000, Nibbles and snacks: A pair of sausages Shs 8,000, a pair of vegetable spring rolls Shs 8,000, beef/vegetable samosas Shs8,000. Buffalo chicken wings Shs20,000 Sides: chips, potato wedges, roast potatoes, fried vegetable rice, posho, spaghetti Olio e Aglio all sides Shs10,000 Mains: panfried goat, fillet of tilapia menuiere etc.

The space: Quaint and tastefully furnished 50 or so can comfortably be accommodated.

The crowd: Mostly from the neighbourhood and distinctly middle class

The bar: Variety of drinks such as coffee, teas, milk shakes, herbal tea, mocktails, cocktails, juices, water and wine. The only beer they serve is Heineken.

The damage: Couple budgets around Shs 80,000

Sound level: Excellent

Parking: Available and very secure

If you go: Open for breakfast, lunch and supper every day