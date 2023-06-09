Christian worship confers the life of God

“Then Jesus said to him, “Away with you, Satan! For it is written, ‘You shall worship the LORD your God, and Him only you shall serve.” (Matthew 4:10).

Last Sunday, the Archdiocese of Kampala observed the importance of Eucharistic worship in the Church. This Sunday, the universal Church is doing the same. Every four years the Church observes International Eucharistic Congress, for the same purpose. The 53rd International Eucharistic Congress will take place in Ecuador, from July 17-21, 2024.

We are commanded to worship God alone, because we owe everything to Him. In so doing, we participate in His divine life, and are made holy like Him (1 Peter 1:15-16). God is love. Liturgy is genuine, only when it results in love of God and of neighbor.

The word liturgy (Greek) literally means work for the people or “public service”. Christian liturgy is a sacred encounter between God and His people, through Jesus Christ, the High Priest. It is identical to the Sacrifice of the Cross; for the glory and adoration of God and the salvation and sanctification of people.

Jesus is the liturgist par excellence, to whom worshipers are united. He is our High Priest offering His sacrifice to His heavenly Father, in the unity of the Holy Spirit. Eucharistic liturgy is essentially rooted in the priesthood of Melchizedek, and not of Aaron. Melchizedek was king of Salem and “priest of God.” He offered bread and wine, not animal sacrifices (Genesis 14:18). Jesus instituted the New Testament sacrifice with bread and wine (Mark 14:22).

In 1 Peter 2:9 refers to Christians, “a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, and a redeemed people”, by virtue of their baptism. For this reason, they are, by right and duty, invited to exercise active participation in the liturgy by uniting themselves with Christ, who offers Himself to the Father.

Being active does not mean being busy, but being able to follow the Mass and respond whenever called upon. Without bearing this truth in mind, and despite all the good intentions on the part of worshipers, liturgy becomes a spectacle, a performance.

Christian liturgy is, hence, not about what humans have to do for God, but about what God has already done for the salvation of humans. Christians offer back to God what He has already given. This is the significance of Jesus’ command: “Do this in memory of me” (Luke 22:19).

Liturgical norms remind us that Christian liturgy is not ours and it is never to be used as a form of self-expression, but for the glory of God. The priest and congregation are no more than humble instruments, delighted to play their part. Therefore their own tastes, spontaneity, creativity, preferences, personalities and cultures, are of little importance; when it comes to the celebration of the Mass (The Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1382).

The Pontifical Council for Divine Worship and Discipline of Sacraments reserves the power to make those changes it considers necessary to those elements that do not come directly from Christ. Just as players follow the established rules of the game, and do not cheat, true originality and beauty in liturgy is found within the context of its established norms and rules. Its beauty and reverence requires a beautiful space, beautiful church, beautiful music, beautiful vestments and beautiful vessels, as well as spiritual preparedness or disposition by the worshipers.

Because Mass is not about us, it exists to draw our attention away from ourselves. Clapping of the hands, synonym to applause, is, hence, completely out of place, especially at consecration. Religious ritualized dance calls for careful study and discernment. Moments of silence enable worshipers interact with God: “Be still and know that I am God”, (Psalm 46:11).