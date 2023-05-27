Christians celebrate the Holy Spirit

Today the church celebrates the Holy Spirit. In Isaiah 61:1 the Holy Spirit is referred to as the spirit of the Lord; John 14: 16-17 the Spirit of truth and John 16:7, advocate, comforter, helper, better still counsellor depending on the Bible version you are reading.

Rev Fr Antony Eyuk of Misaali Parish in Masaka, states that before Pentecost, the Holy Spirit did not indwell on every follower of Christ, but when Jesus died, rose again and ascended He promised his followers a helper, the Holy Spirit. When that time came, the Holy Spirit descended and filled every disciple and apostle of Christ to spread the gospel to the world. Today, whenever anyone puts their faith in Christ, the Holy Spirit immediately lives in them.

He is the promised helper

Betty Nabachwa, a Christian at God’s Blaze Altar Church refers to the Holy Spirit as master. Nabachwa says the presence of the Holy Spirit has never been far from Christians, but because of our sinfulness we tend not to pay attention to his presence.

She says at the time the Holy spirit descended upon the disciples, many were in fear and helpless, but Jesus had promised them a helper which is the Holy Spirit and walking in the Spirit is to tap into the help that God has already provided for you. The more you are able to do this the stronger you will become.

“One of the main purposes of the Holy Spirit is to help Christians understand the spiritual word, pray, and also overcome temptations,” she explains.

Noting that the Spirit helps believers to hear God’s voice, understand His Word and choose obedience over self-indulgence.

Draws you close to God

Fr Eyuk explains that prayer is the channel through which we communicate with God. Through prayer, our hearts are better able to become quiet before God, to contemplate God’s word and seek His will and to establish a relationship with God.

“But, there is no way you can get in prayer before invoking the presence of the Holy Spirit because the Bible states that God is a Spirit and those that worship him must worship Him in spirit and truth,” says Fr Eyuk.

Expressing that each time you pray and call upon the presence of the Holy Spirit you will feel Him and He manifests in different ways. That is you when he filled the disciples, He was in form of a fire and wind. Yet as Jesus was being baptised the spirit appeared in form of a dove.

As we celebrate the Pentecost, Christians ought to know that as long as they are rooted in Christ, then the Holy Spirit is just by their side and can take on any form.

Spiritually alive

To Pastor Enoch Katabazi of Christ Centred International Church Zzana, the turning point for becoming a Christian or being born again is because the Holy Spirit has a role in that process.

“Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God,” Jesus explains. He quotes Romans 8:16, the Holy Spirit convicts people of their sins and points them to Jesus’ atoning death. If people come to faith and accept God’s offer of forgiveness, the Spirit testifies that they have received eternal life and are children of God.

“The work of the Holy Spirit is to make believers spiritually alive again. As Christians, there are trying times when you face setbacks, but then when you call upon the Holy Spirit he is always there to come to your rescuer,” Pr Katabazi shares.

The Spirit transforms believers

Nabachwa says when you create an intimacy with the Holy Spirit, He tends to transform your ways of living and relationship with God. “Relating with the Holy Spirit has taught me how to pray. I have had the Spirit of God because it is God Himself speaking unto me and instructing me on what to do. To me this is a transformation and at this point no one can convince that God does not excite,” she shares.

Therefore, the Holy Spirit teaches believers the truth about the scriptures, as Ephesians 1:17-18 reads: “The God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give you the Spirit of wisdom and of revelation in the knowledge of him, having the eyes of your hearts enlightened.”

Spirit gifts

Fr Anthony Eyuk says it is through the gifts of the Holy Spirit that the Church is being led, and through these gifts Christians are able to proclaim the gospel to nonbelievers.