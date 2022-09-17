Church leaders ought to advocate for African unity

September 3, hundreds of church leaders across different denominations gathered in Mbarara City to attend the third International Ecumenical Fellowship (IEF) conference under the theme Reconciliation and Restoration: The how for African refugees.

During the conference hosted by Ankole Diocese in partnership with Bishop Stuart University and graced by, among others the First Deputy Prime Minister and minister for East African Community Affairs Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the church leaders advocated for African unity.

During the two-day conference attended by a cross section of representatives from denominations such as Anglican, Catholic, Seventh Day Adventist and Orthodox churches, leaders noted that lack of unity and love among Africans has resulted in internal conflicts forcing many into exile, as refugees or asylum seekers in other countries.

The church leaders expressed that whereas God’s purpose for mankind is unity, love, togetherness so as to enjoy his goodness and creation in harmony, the African continent has witnessed persecution, greed, selfishness, explaining among other reasons why refugee question in Africa remains thorny.

“Do Africans love one another, are African religions only in name and not in practice? Why do we continue to experience so many internal conflicts in Africa that result in nationals seeking exile, refugee or asylum status in other countries,” noted Ankole diocese Bishop Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa.

He noted that as religious leaders they need to interrogate the reasons that account for the conflicts that result in forced movement of people and foster unity among themselves to see this hate, disunity among Africans stops.

Appreciate values

Rev Fr Leo Tinkatumire from the Archdiocese of Mbarara, noted a need for spiritual unity to educate Africans to cherish values of unity and brotherhood.

“We need to express spiritual unity as the church, we need not to remain up in the hierarchy but come down and educate our people to understand that they may be seeking God in different denominations but there is no Church of Uganda God, Catholic Church God or Pentecostal church but God is God,” noted Fr Tinkatumire.

He noted that unfortunately some of the religions are used to destroy its people.

“Some of the religions have been used to destroy where we are, some have been turned into idols that people will hate you and fail to talk to you when you have not done any wrong to them or insulted them but just because you are a Catholic. What is killing Africa is because we have lost whom we are and even not acquired what we should be and we are just there hanging,” adds Fr Tinkatumire, before appealing to cherish what they are, the values they stand for and Godly values.

Role of leaders

Educationists too weighed in on the role church leaders can play in ensuring harmony and co-existence of Africans.

Rev Canon John Mulindabigwi said the church has to foster unity among Africans.

“It is time for the church to raise its voice and condemn all forms of injustice in communities and call for societal solidarity,” urged Rev Mulindabigwi.

The vice chancellor Bishop Stuart University Prof Mauda Kamatenesi noted that churches must help in identifying the everyday choices that can end abuse, promote human rights, gender justice, climate justice, economic justice, unity and peace.

Church fosters unity

Officiating at the closure of this Ecumenical conference Hon Kadaga expressed concern how Africans continue to be reckless and oppressive to each other.

“When I was coming I was thinking about the African refugee problem. In 1953, when we came together as OAU we had less than 100,000 refugees. By 1964 it had 400,000 and now we have over two million. The more we became independent, the more we became reckless and oppressive to our people,” she said, adding that most refugees in Africa are from independent countries.

She lauded the church for staying focused in fostering unity among themselves and also preaching the gospel of peace, love and hope, and promised as government they will also continue to advocate African unity agenda including the East Africa integration.

The two-day conference attracted participants from different countries such as Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, DR Congo, and the UK.

Did you know?