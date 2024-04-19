Classical fusion Benefit concert excites believers

St Stephen’s  Church of Uganda Luzira Parish Choir sing during the  Classical Fusion Benefit Concert at Kampala Serena Hotel recently. PHOTO | SYLIVIA  KATUSHABE.

By  Sylivia Katushabe

What you need to know:

  • Music as a tool. Kampala Music Society had a classical fusion of gospel music concert. Music has a lasting impact on the listener. Gospel music is said to be a healing tool for most people.