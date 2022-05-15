Classical music getaway

Last Sunday, about 600 people gathered at Katonga Hall, Kampala Serena Hotel, for a live classical fusion music recital organised by Kampala Music Society.

The recital attracted people from all religious denominations, including Seventh Day Adventists, Anglican and Catholics.

Different choirs presented different songs that were mainly encouraging and praising the name of their Lord. Not common in most church settings, the choristers also had an orchestra accompanying them as they belted out their melodies. Applause followed every end of the song and at times, ululations, especially from the fans of different groups that presented.

The choirs included SDA East Kampala Church, SDA Kanyanya Church, St Stephen’s COU Kanyanya Parish and Munyonyo, St Genesius Cathedral Youth, Queen of Angels’ Kasokoso, St Jude’s Wakiso Parish, St Apollo Kivebulaya COU Kansanga, St Denis Choir Kitagobwa Parish, and The Heralds, Uganda.

According to John Paul Mawejje, the coordinator and co-organiser of the event, they started this event so that people can enjoy their Sunday evening away from church with all their favourite songs.

“There are some things that one may not see, or notice during a service or a mass. These can however be noted during such concerts,” Mawejje says.

He adds that through this platform, classical (choral) music can extend its wings from just service or mass purposes to being performed at concerts. This is also beneficial to the growth of choristers.

“It is also a platform for choristers to show off their talents as well as learn from each other. One maybe a chorister in Munyonyo and they believe they are the best yet there is more they can learn from others,” he says.

Enjoy outside confines

Mawejje also says this is an opportunity to demystify the myth that choral or classical music belongs only in churches.

“We wanted to have a platform that will promote this specific genre that is often left behind. People have not yet appreciated this music genre and it is our hope to bring it more to the people,” he adds.

One of the songs Azuukidde Awangudde (he is risen, he has won) from Queen of Angels’ choir Kasokoso brought out the happy day that Christians enjoy because of Jesus’ resurrection.

It also portrays the pain he went through (the beatings, insults and shaming which was concluded with hanging on the cross) before he finally succeeded, causing happiness to many.

It also brings out the essence that death was defeated by His resurrection insinuating that people should no longer fear death.

The choristers performed in two parts, the first part ending with A triumphant Alleluia and the second part beginning with the famous, We are the World by y U.S.A. for Africa. While the choristers brought the invites to their respective churches, Kampala Music Society (KMS) also advertised the concert on different media platforms .