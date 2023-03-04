Classical old school restaurant

Speke Hotel is one of Uganda’s oldest and iconic hotels having been built way back in the 1920s. Thanks to good care and preservation by the present owners it remains in good physical and aesthetic condition. Along with a cafe called Crested Crane that was near Bi Plus on Kampala Road, the place was a favourite of ours during the 1960s. There were three cinemas in Kampala; Norman, Neeta and Odeon and it was not uncommon for us to attend the Matinee Show on Saturday afternoon. Thereafter, those with the money to enjoy a meal would mosey over to the Speke or Imperial hotels.

In terms of good dining in the known and accepted sense of the word as we view it today. The newly burgeoning Ugandan middle class comprising civil servants were more likely to eat out in one of the several Uganda hotels conglomerate made up of many leading properties all over the country.

Over the intervening years, one thing that has remained constant regarding Speke Hotel, are the rooms. Naturally, over time they have undergone upgrading and renovation as befits any hotel which wants to remain in the mainstream and for many a businessman coming to Kampala for a short stay with a need to be close to the action in the CBD, one need not look any further. In terms of the restaurants at the Speke, the recent pandemic saw the demise of the Pizzeria Mamamia which had been around for several years, as was the case with the Rock Garden Café leaving just Khyber Pass Indian Restaurant. We are happy to report that all is well at this restaurant which has been around since early 2000.

Ice cream at the restaurant. Photos | A. Kadumukasa KIRONDE II.

Menu

Among the starters, we found the vegetable spring rolls to be in a class of their own. The phyllo pastry is brittle and light to the touch, a not so common feat, equally matched with an exquisite filling.

In keeping with eating habits of the Sub-Continent, the vegetarian is always well catered for offering an abundance of items from which to choose. Among the starters, one can choose the home made cottage cheese cooked with sliced onions and other vegetables embellished in a bounty of superb aromatic spices.

The paneer tikka is another one of those gems of a starter that is cooked in a tandoori oven and having sampled it on our visit, I can unequivocally say that this rendition has to rank as one of the best that I have tasted in a long time. For the non-vegetarian Rogan josh (goat) is a safe bet and of course the legendary chicken tandoori is always there as a fall back for non-meat eaters as is the fish curry. On the whole Khyber Pass Indian restaurant is among the premier establishments that can lay claim to preparing good Indian food though indoors has poor ventilation which is most noticeable during the day.

Nevertheless, one can sit outdoors in relative comfort and solitude, which nowadays is noticeably less noisy with less vehicular traffic as well as the absence of the ladies of pleasure who no longer frequent the area.

Interior of Khyber Pass Indian Restaurant at Speke Hotel.







The deal

Our rating: Not to be missed

The Place: Khyber Pass Indian Restaurant

Address: Speke Hotel, Speke Road Kampala

The space: A classical old school indoors restaurant with a sizable alfresco forecourt overlooking Speke Road

The crowd: People who love Indian food and are located in the city centre

The menu: Veg starters Masala papad roasted or fried Shs6,000, Vegetable sneek kebab Shs25,000, chapatti gobi Shs25,000, paneer tikka Shs27,000, assorted vegetable kebab platter Shs45,000 non vegetarian starters murgen tikka Shs31,000, tandoori chicken Shs40,000, mains veg

Beverages: Juice, soda beer and wine

Recommended dishes: The assorted vegetable starter The damage: At least shs Shs150,000 for a couple with all the trimmings

Sound level: Perfect

Parking: Available

Smoke free zone: Enforced

If you go: Daily