Classmates turned friends

Ride or die. Allan Musasire and Phillip Munaabi are lawyers and longtime friends. The two talk to Ambrose Musasizi about their friendship.

Philip

What kind of relationship do you have with Allan?

Allan is a partner not in crime but in life. He is a good buddy.

At what point did you become best friends?

In life, we are always connected galactically. We were friends through Law school and I cannot tell at what point we became “best friends” because we have always been close.

Where did you meet him?

We were classmates at the School of Law in Makerere University, Kampala.



What is your fondest memory of him?

Many, but the most outstanding was a time we had a deal including Sam, our friend. They suddenly told me the deal was off only to learn that they had played me.

How did you feel?

I liked them both because they acted sharp.

What do you like about him?

Allan never gets annoyed. Not even the crude jokes I make about him can shake him. He remains calm and you will never hear him complain.

What do you dislike about him?

Nothing because Allan is a free spirit. I do not think anyone would say they dislike anything about him. People provoke him but he stays calm.

What craziest things have you done together?

Crazy is crazy! That is top secret.

What nickname do you call him?

Chief and Short Man. I call him Chief but introduce him as Short Man.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

We never fight, we team up for developmental issues. I last teamed up with him to help him win the Youth Chairmanship of Rakai District and he won because of the combined effort.

How far can you go to help Allan?

I am always available whenever he needs me and at no cost.

What do you have in common?

We are both lawyers and I would say we have always inspired and helped each other.

Allan

What kind of relationship do you have with Phillip?

Phillip is a big brother from another mother. We have many mutual friends. I never do most of the things without his consent, advice or guidance. We have been close at least for the last 10 years.

At what point did you become best friends?

I have no particular memory of that because we have been best friends since I met Phillo.

When and where did you meet him?

I met Phillip at the School of Law, Makerere University. He was always on my side in everything we did.

What is your fondest memory of him?

While at Law School, he asked me to help him bank his tuition. He then asked me whether I had paid mine (tuition) already. Then I told him I was short of some money. He asked how much I needed and he gave it to me. I have never refunded and he has never asked for it. I am forever indebted to him for that good gesture.

What do you like about him?

He is straightforward and open-minded. He tells you off with genuine reasons.

What do you dislike about him?

He has not shared with me some of his ideas on how to make money. Even when I ask, he always insists that I first pay him so he can pass on the knowledge. He has so many moneymaking tricks.

What craziest things have you done together?

Hahahah....very crazy to mention, thus I beg to leave this out.

What nickname do you call him?

Phillo of the Range Rover fame or Phillo of JNM fame.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone?

No, we always team up for a good cause and to support our colleagues.

How far can you go to help Phillip?

Whenever he needs me. He does not even have to ask, it is my obligation to help him.

What do you have in common?

We are both lawyers, ambitious, determined and respectful of one another.

Where are you different?

Allan is the newly elected youth chairperson of Rakai District.

He is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda, Managing Partner of M/s Katembeko and Co Advocates and also a member of the Rule of Law Committee for the East African Law Society.

