Coffee gave me an education

What is the greatest thing that coffee has led you to?

Coffee is like my second mother. The kind of love and ambiance it comes with is exceptional. Before I became a barista, I dreamt of being a journalist.

Coffee has helped me meet people who have shaped my career. Coffee shops and cafes host influential people, and it is always an honour to have a word with them while preparing their coffee.

Before lockdown, we had the Uganda Barista competitions that saw me go through the preliminaries to the semi-finals. Unfortunately, we did not go to Jinja where they were supposed to be because of the pandemic.

It was such a milestone given the experience one amasses from competitions. So, coffee has given me identity and I am proud to be a barista.

What defines the barista in you?

Being a barista is a very challenging aspect of life because of the descriptions and in my opinion the humour that comes with it is something that is pretty important to me in everyday life.

As a barista one can deal with some of the weirdest, most awful things happening to you just over the course of your job, but how you handle these challenges is what matters and defines you as a barista.

I have learnt to look at everything through the lens of humour. Even when a client is challenging, the reception you give them will make them or not return the next day.

As a barista, there is that client who always comes to the café, and wants me to do everything his way while he is looking on. He always wants me to wash my hands whenever I touch something.

What do you appreciate most about brewing Ugandan coffee?

Uganda is among the top coffee-producing nations. My country is popular for growing Robusta coffee. As a result, our coffee beans find their way in the hands of consumers worldwide.

Ugandan coffee beans are the finest, thanks to their low acidity, mild flavour, and delightful aroma. Our coffee is known for its dried fruit and brown sugar undertones, a distinct flavour from beans grown by my countrymen. Hence, brewing coffee from Uganda comes with that pride of having a birth distinction of Robusta is an amazing experience.

The two most common types of coffee grown in the world are arabica (Coffea arabica) and Robusta (Coffea canephora). I always tell the story of how robusta was born in Uganda.

Much as Arabica is the most taken because it holds a higher esteem than Robusta, as it tends to have more flavour and be less bitter (arabica has a sweeter, smoother taste, with slightly fruity tones, whereas Robusta is harsher with a grainy tone). For this reason, more than 75 percent of all coffee grown worldwide is arabica. However, Robusta has a richer body than arabica, as well as a much higher caffeine content.

What does coffee mean to you?

Growing up, my dad used to carry two trays of coffee for planting in our banana plantation every day. He would say, coffee had to fetch money to cater for my school fees at university.

To date, seeing coffee beans and brewing them every day, holds a special place in my heart. Coffee is that dose of energy which recharges one in the morning. It is that break when one is exhausted after studying continuously for hours.

Coffee is that recourse when one is tired after a long work day. It brings people and communities together. It is that excuse which leads to meetups and dates.

It is that inducer which starts interesting conversations. It is that saviour when conversations end up in awkward silences. In simple terms, I can say: Coffee is friendship, romance and love.

What does it mean to go a day without a sip of coffee?

Missing coffee a day can make me feel irritated, foggy, anxious, and even depressed in some days. Therefore, I start my day with a cup of coffee.

Who is the most important person you have met because of coffee?

I have met many influential people because of coffee. This has been through consultancy that I do because of coffee and the kind of content I create on my YouTube channel, but also the role that I play at my workplace.