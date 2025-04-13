Colour fests are more than just a splash of paint

A colour fest is a fun and vibrant event where participants throw or splash coloured powder on each other in an open space, usually while dancing, playing games or celebrating. They are inspired by the Holi festival from India, which celebrates unity, joy and the arrival of spring through colour. Today, this has evolved into a full-blown, culturally infused school celebration and is quickly becoming a staple on school calendars, offering students a day of fun, freedom, and connection.

Colour fests are back in style, and since this is the perfect time of the year for such events, they are increasingly being organised as social gatherings or end of term celebrations. The main highlight of the day is often the grand moment for colourful powder-throwing into the air, which is complemented by other activities that the organising committee suggests.

They are typically non-academic, inclusive activities in which students participate and they bring joy and excitement into the school environment. The goal is usually to foster friendships, school spirit and stress relief in a playful and memorable way. Ms Jennifer Katushabe, a school counselor stresses, “Colour fests are a celebration of unity where the bright colours remind us that we are all unique, yet part of the same beautiful picture. The day is always about bonding, creativity and celebrating life in colour.” She adds, “Taking part in the fun activities gives students and staff a chance to take a break from the usual pressures of schoolwork. It helps them relax, de-stress, and return to class feeling refreshed and recharged.”

What a day in full colour feels like During colour fests, the sound of laughter echoes across the school field as students, dressed in black or crisp white t-shirts, dash through clouds of coloured powder. The air is usually alive with music, vibrant hues, and pure joy. It is not just another school day, it is a colour fest, a celebration that has become one of the most anticipated events in many schools today. Haudah Mulungi, an alumni of Seeta High School shares, “Last year when I attended the fest, I was not sure I would enjoy the day, but seeing everyone happy and smiling, even the strict teachers, this made my day.” A typical colour fest day begins with buzzing excitement as students arrive in their house colours, school-branded or white casual t-shirts, ready to paint the day red, blue, green, pink, or yellow literally. The venue is often a large open field which is transformed into a festive zone with music blaring from speakers, balloons floating in the breeze, and powder packets being distributed at the gate. The highlight of the day however comes when the emcee begins the countdown: “Three, two, one!” In an explosion of colour, students toss handfuls of powder into the sky, screaming with glee as they are showered in bright pinks, yellows, and blues. Music pulses through the speakers, and soon, the field becomes a dance floor.

More than just colour While the powder-throwing is the main attraction, schools have added a variety of fun-filled activities to enrich the experience. When the day is filled with cheer, many schools use it as an opportunity to teach bigger lessons about community, respect, sustainability, and joy. Some schools wrap up the event with a clean-up campaign, encouraging students to take responsibility for their environment. Other fun activities that students engage in include dance-offs, talent showcases, and cultural performances which bring students from different classes and backgrounds together in unity and celebration. In a bid to also foster teamwork and healthy competition among the students, some schools invest in organising games such as tug of war, water balloon fights, and relay races with a twist. Similarly, to add a modern flair to the event, many schools also set up photo booths with props and themed backdrops, turning the event into a social media-worthy moment. Some even run contests for the best-dressed student or the most creative colour throw picture. In some schools, student-led stalls from the foods and nutrition clubs turn the event into a mini-enterprise fair.

Considerations However, behind the vibrant scenes and joyous chaos lies careful planning. When organising a colour fest, there are several factors to consider and it is crucial for both the schools and student leaders to think beyond the powder. According to Arthur Odoch, a health and safety officer, although organising a colour fest can seem a fun and lighthearted event, it requires thoughtful planning and responsibility to ensure it is safe, inclusive and enjoyable for all students. Odoch says, “Students safety should be a priority when organising this event. Since they will be throwing coloured powder at each other, it is important to use non-toxic, skin-friendly and eco-friendly powders.” He explained that the powders used should not irritate the skin or eyes and should be easy to wash off. Odoch also advises schools to encourage students to wear protective gear such as sunglasses or goggles to protect their eyes during the powder throw. When considering event space, organisers should consider an open, or well-ventilated, and easy to clean area. For instance, a school playground or field works is ideal for the event, however, there should also be access to water points or cleaning stations where students wash off after the festivities. Odoch also encourages having a first aid team or nurse on standby in case of accidents, allergic reactions or minor injuries.

While colour fests involve physical activity and substances such as powder, schools also ought to inform parents ahead of time and get their approval. This helps avoid misunderstandings and ensures that parents are aware of the safety measures in place. Similarly, with many parents facing financial struggles today, not every family is able to afford buying extra clothes for the event, it is helpful to communicate any dress code requirements while keeping costs low so that parents are able to prepare their children accordingly. Further still, colour-throwing is a discriminatory event especially for students who may not want to be in the middle of the game due to health issues or personal preference, these can still enjoy the music and activities without direct participation by finding a far spot from where the colour is being thrown. Schools should also consider a clean-up plan. After the fun ends, there should be a clear strategy to clean up the space and responsibly dispose of any waste.

