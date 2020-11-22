Communing with River Nile, its birds

Discover. The Nile upclose is even more amazing than you can think. It is home to all creatures large and small, flying and crawling. And at night, its waters will lull you to sleep

Relaxing as I look over the River Nile on a lazy Tuesday morning, I realise why the bird life on this mighty river always leaves tourists in rapture. Between sips of my flavourful coffee generously provided by The Haven, I see scores of white egrets, cormorants, darter birds, pied kingfishers and colourful tiny malachite kingfishers following us around.

Perched on a semi dry tree, I notice the majestic African raptor, which confirms its identity with a beautiful melody, throwing its head back as if trying to make sure all of its captive audience hear it properly. Through the lense of Nikon camera, I see colourful African fish eagle with their yellow beaks and white, brown and black feathers.

The duo rest on a fairly leafless tree on an island indifferent of the energetic white water rapids. The island is a riot of all sizes of trees in various seasons of life. The shrubbery and rocks and set besides the white waters look as if they were placed there by a designer. The river is teeming with life seen and unseen by the naked eye.



The fishermen paddle their canoes on the peaceful side of the river in search of fish as well as transporting tourists who are happy to take birding expeditions or take in the scenic rapids as they roar in motion.

Indeed, Uganda is the Pearl of Africa. Through my camera viewpoint, I could also see more locals at the river banks enjoying a swim to cool off. Some have come to take their daily bath, while others are doing their laundry.

Later on in the day, some agile and particularly younger folks do some frolicking as they sommersault into the river’s shallower ends. As I look at a child barely 10 years old taking on the rapids, I feel a little bit envious by that ease that is probably a default of growing up on the river banks.



They live by it, fish and get fed by it, support families by guiding and transporting tourists and much more that makes River Nile a source of livelihood, thanks to Mother Nature’s benevolence.

I have often found sailing alone therapeutic and relaxing. Your guide will let you do some paddling, which is exciting.

In a conversation with Rainer Holst, the proprietor of The Haven, I get to learn that he is a German by birth and came to Uganda from Cape Town, South Africa, on a motorbike. He fell in love with the country. When he visited Jinja, he decided to invest in a lodge so he asked two local friends to search for land by the river banks. He liked the particular spot where he set up The Haven, with 300 metres of the river front. The lodge sits on seven acres in Namiyagi Village.

“I saw it as a haven for nature and people. The birds fly from right to the left in the morning and then left to the right in the evening. I had been travelling in Africa and here I got a place to create good space. The people here are warm and welcoming,” Holst explains. The feeling of listening to the waters roar in the night, in the distance, is a soothing sound to sail you through the night. As I fall asleep, I am reminded of the power and beauty of nature in harmony.

