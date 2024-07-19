Community, trade and conservation from Rwenzori marathon in Kasese

About 800 people ran the first edition of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese in September 2022.

This was not the ‘mammoth turn-up’ expected and anyone could dismiss this as one of the numerous runs that are the rage in Uganda at the moment. But the organisers’ vision was big. It was about selling this beautiful part of Uganda to the world in order to grow the tourism numbers all year round among other objectives.

In 2023, the second edition was held and the numbers more than doubled, this time attracting over 2,000 runners from 17 countries.

As the third edition due August 24, fast approaches, organisers recently posted on their social media pages that they have so far received runners from 20 countries and counting.

Impact

The biggest impact of the marathon is ensuring that the tourism-rich region that was once neglected due to previous insecurity has sprung to life. Kasese is now able to comfortably host tourists to enjoy attractions such as mountain climbing and visiting the national parks all year round.

John Henry Baguma, secretary general of the Kasese Tourism Investors Forum (KTIF) and owner of La’ Safari Gardens and Hotels, along other businesses, has witnessed how the marathon has changed Kasese.

“Since the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon began, the KTIF has gained momentum. Our activities now focus on its goals. This year, we visited the Kilimanjaro Marathon to learn from how businesses operate before and after their events. We also visited the Safari Rally in Naivasha, Kenya, and saw that having enough amenities, not needing a lot of money, is key to running a good place to stay. We are excited to use what we learnt from Tanzania and Kenya to make Kasese more hospitable all year round,” Dr Baguma says.

Hospitality boom

Kasese and its surroundings have seen an upgrade of standards of existing hotels, set-up of new hotels and other attractions.

The bars, restaurants, and lodging in Kasese have significantly raised their standards. They have enhanced services, expanded menus, and elevated the overall customer experience. This transformation is driven by their anticipation of hosting visitors worldwide, Joshua Muhindo, the director of Nzoghu Heritage Safari Camp in Kikorongo says.

According to figures from the KTIF, Kasese has 182 accommodation facilities, providing a total of 806 rooms. In 2022, the area had only 63 accommodation facilities offering 502 rooms. A similar trend is seen in the restaurant and related businesses.

Perception shift

The marathon has also become a gateway to understanding Kasese.

“Besides the marathon element, this event is also an invitation to delve into our cultural and natural wealth. This occasion has transformed Kasese’s image from unfavourable stereotypes to a destination brimming with beauty and promise,” Dr Baguma notes, adding that leading up to the marathon, the focus is on Kasese, but with a positive emphasis.

For Baguma, the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is not only about running; it is about a whole lot more.

“It’s about bringing in tourists, boosting the economy, having fun, staying healthy, learning about different cultures, conserving the environment, gaining knowledge and motivation, getting everyone involved in the community, and plenty of other things that help out most folks in Kasese,” he says.

Global prestige

In March 2024, the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon route was accredited by World Athletics. This accreditation not only elevates the town’s status on the global stage but also promises economic benefits and cultural exchange opportunities for all involved.

As the 2024 edition approaches, anticipation is building as elite runners and participants from across the globe are set to converge in Kasese.

Environment conservation

For Baguma, the marathon goes beyond running; it is about protecting the environment, through initiatives such as tree planting.

“The marathon organisers had a great idea: planting trees in Kasese. So far, we have planted 600,000 trees, and we are taking good care of them. With the help of everyone in Kasese and the marathon team, our goal is to plant six million trees in the next few years. This is very important because it helps protect the Rwenzori Mountain.

“You see, with global warming, the snow on the Rwenzori Mountain is at risk. But these trees can help keep the mountain safe, along with Kasese and the whole area around it,” Baguma adds. The trees are being planted in communal, public and private land in the area.

Infrastructure overhaul

Because the eyes of the world are now on Kasese, the government has played a role in upgrading the central business district through infrastructural upgrades. Thanks to the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development programme, roads have been tarmacked, street lights have been installed in addition to better drainage.