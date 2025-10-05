Congratulations Luxembourg!

October 3, 2025 marked a very historic and important celebration in my country Luxembourg. It is the day of our Grand Duke Henri’s abdication and the succession ceremony. On this day, in the Grand Ducal palace in the heart of Luxembourg City, there was formal signing of the Act of Abdication by the Grand Duke, followed by the swearing-in ceremony of his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

There was three days of celebrations to mark the events, with the usual ceremonies and receptions that included institutions in Luxembourg, diplomatic corps and other Royal families from all over the world.

Of course, the general public was not deprived from sharing these festivities.

They caught a glimpse of the Royal family as they waved to the public from the balcony of the Grand Ducal Palace, and as the royal couple was travelling to major cities in the north and south of the country. More people were able to meet and greet them. The last day of celebrations (today) we shall have a Sunday mass with Te Deum at the capital’s famous Notre-Dame Cathedral with the invitation done by the Archbishop of Luxembourg.

Grand Duke Henri and his family, are considered among the richest Royal families in Europe, yet this family remains close to its citizens.

I have lived a few years here before going to live abroad, and in it was one of those years when Duke Henri was still Heir Apparent , that we went with my husband to watch a movie in one of the smaller cinemas in Luxembourg City.

It was a new release and the queue was long, a bit further down the line, and in front of us, Duke Henri was in the same queue with his children.

I pointed out that to my husband as our Duke has very distinguished features that I could easily recognise him, a tall slim and extremely good looking man.

Truly representing all the royal blood that was running in his veins of generations of Dukes and kings and royal families, yet, humble.

He was standing in line, waiting for his turn, no VIP treatment and no visible bodyguards harassing the population. They paid for their tickets and entered the hall with everyone else. If anyone can tell me how many royals with billions of worth, will do the same, there maybe people who have other stories to tell.

I tell what I personally witnessed , my respect for the Grand Ducal family grew tenfold after this experience.

Another thing that strikes me about Grand Duke Henri, is that though he is not yet too old, he is only 70 years old, he decided to relinquish his position and give it to his son.

On that, he said this was a ‘natural process’ and that time had come for his generation to retire.

Again, this is another rare case of a head of state who knows his capabilities and who could have clung to the throne much longer, yet he let it go. He stated that he left with great gratitude and humility to let the next generation to take over, a new generation in which he had full confidence.

Congratulations Luxembourg, my beautiful country on this wonderful and historic occasion.