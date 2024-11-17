Conversation for the socially impaired–II

Welcome back, my conversationally challenged friends! Last week we were learning the art of striking up conversation with strangers at social gatherings.

So, let’s say you are seated at your beautifully dressed table with seven sullen strangers, watching the bride and groom at a wedding.

By the way, have you noticed how difficult it is at most weddings to actually get a good look at the bride and groom? We might have to start buying binoculars to see them clearly, though that poses the risk of coming off as slightly unhinged. You definitely do not want to find yourself staring eyeball to eyeball at the groom’s father through the lens of your binoculars!

But back to your table.

The silence is getting more and more uncomfortable by the moment, especially now that everyone has finished eating (even those who insist on eating their watermelon slices right down to the white part, as if they were cows).

What next?

Here’s a suggestion-play a game! Please note that this works best if you, like myself, are highly introverted, so for those who are the life of the party, please carry on and ignore us.

A good game to start with is ‘Two truths and a lie’. Get your tablemates to tell two truths and one lie about themselves, then the rest have to guess which one is the lie. It’s a hilarious game, once you get it going.

In fact, yours might end up being the noisiest table at the event! Once everyone has taken a turn playing, the ice will be broken and conversation will flow naturally.

You could also carry a Scrabble set with you, but please exercise wisdom and discernment before engaging your audience. It might be a tad uncomfortable, for example, to have a bunch of 18 to 20-year olds asking you “Why are you carrying a mathematical set to a wedding, Uncle?” while you try interesting them in a game.