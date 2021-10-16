Covid-19: Are we there yet? 

By Nafha Maani Ebrahimi More by this Author

Continuing my travels in this crazy world, with crazy Covid-19 rules that no one seems to bother about. I consider my journey a necessity more than leisure, still trying to enjoy and justify if the decision of taking such risks is worth its while.

I find myself in Toronto, Canada, a city I have visited before and not fallen in love with, yet having close relatives here is a comforting matter, in this difficult period of my life.

Toronto hasn’t changed; the same long streets and highways, with huge traffic jams that can make the journey from one corner to the other a never ending struggle. Like most places I have recently been to, Covid-19 is a mask and a proof of vaccination, social distancing is not really followed and from what I hear, hospitals are overwhelmed with infected patients who are mostly not vaccinated, and there are still people who are against vaccines and other restrictions. I have a relative who has an overdue knee surgery, and has to wait much longer because hospitals are fill with Covid-19 patients.

However, from all places I have been to, I haven’t seen such acts of defiance as I have seen here in North America, in a Tim Horton Branch, a young man with a ton of muscles on his arms and shoulders was queuing with us in the same line, he wore no mask, I had a curious glance at him just wondering, he then looked back at me, and suddenly, my curiosity stopped, remembering those muscles may turn against me. I decided to mind my own business, and it’s exactly what he wanted.

As we walked the streets of downtown Toronto, I couldn’t help but notice the tremendous increase in the number of Chinese immigrants since my last visit here, the population with Indian origin has also increased many folds, also as I was waiting in Toronto airport for my nephew to pick me up, I was surrounded by Persian and Arabic speakers, this makes Toronto a truly cosmopolitan city where you have to look for Canadians, but then, they are all Canadians.

With the enforcement of the booster dosage of a vaccine, I feel like we are getting to the point where it becomes a must to be able to access places such as, restaurants and malls. As much as I agreed with the first two doses, rushing towards the third one makes me wonder, and for that reason I performed an antibody test and my levels were quite high, to my surprise , when consulted my doctor he said the third dose is related to time, not antibodies ! with all the revelations about the big gains behind these operations, we have now to wait for the timing of the fourth dose.



