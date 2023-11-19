Curating The Pride of Entebbe

People love to reminisce about the good old times. But, with the changing demographics, how do you keep the memory of a town alive? How do you tell captivating stories about the people and events that shaped the town?

In this age, where life and job opportunities have thrown people far and wide, the solution is to tell the stories digitally. And that is what Charles Nyakana has mastered over the years.

“Twelve years ago, I was on a flight, travelling back to Entebbe. I asked myself a question: What worthwhile legacy do I want to leave behind about the town where I was born? I wanted to be like my father, Mr Sylvester Nyakana, who left a legacy as a principled and well-dressed man – a legacy that is still alive in Entebbe today,” he says.

On August 23, 2012, Nyakana created a community page on Facebook. He called it ‘Pride of Entebbe.’

Eleven years later, the community page – which has 7,600 followers – has given birth to other pages on X (112 followers), Tik Tok (163 followers), and Instagram. Pride of Entebbe also has a WhatsApp group with 808 members.

“I had read magazines about cities like London and Manchester in the United Kingdom. Having been born and bred in Entebbe, I know the town like the back of my hand. I know everybody who grew up here in the 70s, 80s and 90s. So, I needed to create a space to showcase Entebbe’s rich history, culture and people to the world,” Nyakana says.

The content he creates includes write-ups and videos about the history and people of Entebbe.

“I believe Entebbe to be more of a heritage town. Whatever is happening in the ‘here and now’ in Entebbe does not fit into Pride of Entebbe’s standard. The new Entebbe is so contemporary that if I were to write about it, I would not have a theme for it,” he says.

Nyakana’s background is diverse. He has done odd jobs to make ends meet, such as teaching English, ballet and disk operating systems (DOS) when computers were the in-thing in Entebbe. He has also been a master of ceremonies (MC) at traditional weddings and a community announcer on radio.

Self taught

Now, in his early 40s, Nyakana is a self-taught writer, videographer, director and choreographer.

“I never had the benefit of learning how to write creatively as journalists are taught. I learnt online, reading about the best writers. Everything I read pointed to the fact that writing is a passion. Luckily, I have the passion to tell Entebbe’s story therapeutically. There is no negativity in my writing. Even if the place has a bad history, I craft the narrative in a way that can heal a broken soul,” he adds.

Nyakana has embraced writing his stories using his phone, kind of like having ‘articles on the go.’

“I give more than half my time to Pride of Entebbe. Sometimes, when I delay to post an article, people will call and ask why I haven’t yet shared anything. So, I make it a point to post three articles about a historical place or people on all our social media platforms every week,” he says.

When WhatsApp became popular, Pride of Entebbe flourished, and now has over 800 members.

“The essence of WhatsApp is to create a linking and twinning with our friends in the diaspora. Ninety percent of the people who grew up in the 70s, 80s, and 90s have left Entebbe but they still want to connect with those who remained and reminisce on the life they lived back then. So, Pride of Entebbe connects people who last saw each other many years ago,” Nyakana says.

The challenges

However, keeping a group of over 800 members on the right track is not a walk in the park. There are some who will want to forward articles or jokes that are irrelevant to the platform or inconsiderate to the members.

“People come to learn, so we have rules. Everyone who joins is given a set of rules. My content is clean and my target is to create a standard that reflects the old Entebbe town. So, if one disobeys the rules, they are removed from the group, and once you are removed, you are not permitted to return,” he says.

Also, because of his extensive knowledge about the town, Nyakana’s followers call him ‘Mayor.’ This creates an awkward situation since the current and past mayors, and other political leaders of the town are also members of the WhatsApp group.

“This disturbs my mind because I do not want to stand for political office. My family hates politics because our elder brother was abducted during the Obote II regime (1980-1985) and we never saw him again. Whenever my dad was in a dark mood, he would cry over his son. You will never find anything political in my work because I am not a politician,” he says.

What is unique about the group is that followers can interact with the mayor on the infrastructural and security challenges they face in the town, during scheduled sessions. Pride of Entebbe also organises themed half-day events and annual three-day trips to Ssese Islands for its followers.

Every day, Nyakana spares 30 minutes before his bedtime to catch-up with some reading. And whatever time he sleeps, he is up at 3am, praying. Although he now considers himself a born-again Anglican, in school, he was an ardent Catholic.

“I was one of two altar boys at my primary school. I loved the sacred rites of the Catholic Church. We were taught that when in church, the angles are watching over us, and that it is an honour to wear the vestments. This cemented my Christianity. Currently, the other Altar boy is a priest in Kisubi (Minor) Seminary,” Nyakana says.

Nyakana, whose family lived in the Lake Victoria Hotel quarters (which are now part of State House Entebbe) and the airport flats, is one half of two sets of twins that his mother gave birth to. He has four siblings from his mother and a number of half brothers and sisters.