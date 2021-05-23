Dan Mugizi was zealous about girl child education

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

The night before the morning he passed on, Dan Mugizi Mujinya with friends watched Manchester United beat Manchester City in a thrilling football match at a bar in Ntungamo. Mugizi, an ardent supporter of Manchester United was so happy that after the match he bought drinks for everyone in the bar.

Just before the football match, Mugizi had prepared a work plan for the non-governmental organisation he headed, Appropriate Revival Initiative for Strategic Empowerment (ARISE) that included caring for at least 1,000 girls in Ntungamo District. Together with the chairperson of the NGO, Ntungamo District Woman MP Beatrice Rwakimari, they toured several projects, trained local leaders and laid a five-year plan to help girls and HIV-affected families.

“Death is so funny, we sat together chatted and planned on how we shall make the organisation progress. Mugizi showed much zeal, he was upright and composed. After the meeting he drove us to the field in Nyakyera to meet some people and I was proud that even out of Parliament, our organisation would keep offering service with him at the helm,” Rwakimari recollects.

Mugizi, 42, and his friend Mushabe Rwakabare died in an accident, 1km off Ntungamo Kabale road on March 8. Mugizi lost control of the vehicle they were travelling in, a Suzuki Swift Reg No UBG 004Y and swerved off the road hitting a culvert.

His passion to defend the rights of many, the girl child rights and advancing the plight of the HIV/Aids positive persons was unequalled, at least for many people in Ntungamo.

While he was a father of two, Mugizi took care of more than 30 children. He took care of them from primary school to university. Some of these have graduated.

On marriage

Whenever he was told to marry, he excused himself that he had many people to take care of.

“Dan (Mugizi) said if he got married, he would likely fail to take care of those he presumed vulnerable. He said he saw no reason in marrying because there were many children suffering. Above all, he never wanted to see a female wasted,” Patrick Rwakabare, the male PWDs councillor for Ntungamo District, says.

Amos Besigye, a colleague of Mugizi, says he convinced him to support emancipation of women.

“Dan took long to marry because he wanted to have a wife he would take care of. It’s unfortunate he did not enjoy his marriage life after many had taken to insulting him for ‘delaying’ to get married,” Besigye says.

He got married in 2017 and they had one child. Meanwhile plans to solemnise his marriage were underway; with the ceremony scheduled for July.

Lobbyist

Mugizi initiated projects that got funding from the government and several organisations including the European Union, the Usaid, the UK-Aid, and Aids Funds was aimed at improving the welfare of girl children.

The projects paid school fees for children, skilled girls and gave them start-up items including sewing machines, salon equipment, offered sanitary items to girls in school, scholastic materials, and advocated for improved welfare of many including lobbying the district to budget for such.

“Every time we went for meetings, Dan would gag us with his passion for girls. In everything we did, he would ask us where are the girls’ issues addressed, where is gender mainstreaming? Even at office, he would prefer giving more women assignments to have them empowered. It was his passion working with and for them,” Enock Kabuye, the Arise finance officer, notes.

Dan Mugizi (L) participates in the school milk day programme at Kagamba primary School in 2018. PHOTO/PEREZ RUMANZI

Mugizi was articulate and travelled to several countries to preach gender mainstreaming in NGOs. He converted many and shook tables in local governments where he went to attend conferences with his call for streamlining gender issues.

Empowered girls

“He always asked us to have self-esteem, work as if we are men and challenge any man who would come our way with anything. Any girl who grew up with Mzee (Mugizi as he was called by those he took care of) would never be challenged by any situation. He gave us sufficient life skills and we shall also try to pass them on to others,” Agnes Blicks, one of the girls he took care of, says.

Simon Ayamba, a journalist at the Western Uganda Television, says the night before he died, Mugizi said he could not drink because he wanted to drive.

Unfortunately, Mugizi and his childhood friend, were discovered lifeless in the car the next morning.

During his send-off Corporates Club Uganda members, an association Mugizi formed, preached from the verses of the Holy Sonnets poem by John Donne, Death Be not Proud.

Family background

A last born of 12, Mugizi grew up as an orphan in his elder sister’s custody. Mugizi is survived by a wife and two children.

Bible says...

Bishop South Ankole Diocese Nathan Ahimbisibwe quoted; 1 Samuel 14:14: “For we will surely die and become like water spilled on the ground which cannot be gathered up gain. Yet God does not take away a life; but he devises means so that his banished ones are not expelled from him.”