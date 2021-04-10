David and Alfred fought for toys but now work as a team

By Suzan Nanjala More by this Author

SIBLING LOVE. David Walter Ocen and Bernard Alfred Opio are 47, and are both secondary school teachers. Growing up the twins shared a close bond although each had different strengths. They tell Suzan Nanjala about their childhood.

Alfred

Are you closer now than when you were younger?

We were close when we were younger because the work environment does not allow, I work in Adjumani and he is based in Moyo. Most times we check on each other and do some consultation by phone.

Describe the last thing you did with your sibling?

When we lost our mother, we had a family meeting to find ways to handle it.

As children what was your favourite game?

Athletics and football.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

Probably in terms of development yes, we do.

Who is more into trends?

[David Walter] Ocen loves fashion so much.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

Arguing is part of me because I teach History.

If you got a call that your brother is in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

I would not think of any because we are law abiding citizens.

Do you guys have nicknames for each other?

I am Coo-pe-kwene and he is Ceno D.

In which area are you different and in which one are you alike?

I am prayerful unlike my brother.

We focus on developments and add value to our children.

What can you do differently that your brother cannot?

I can build grass thatched houses, make plate racks, and furniture while my brother is too much of a mzungu, who only buys already made things.

Who do you think is your parent’s favourite?

Both of us because my parents believed that if you favour any one of the twins more then you would be bitten by a scorpion.

What things are you both bad at?

Controlling our temper.

What did you fight mostly about as children?

Toys and balls if they were of different colours. So, our parents learnt to buy the same things for us.

David

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are closer than before because we have grown older and talk about big things.

Describe the last thing you did with your sibling?

This morning we talked and I wanted him to connect me to an association and it was all about money issues.

As children what was your favourite game?

We used to make small cars out of clay then we would ride around the compound. I remember whenever our grandparents would come visiting they would find us doing the same things.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

No, but when I feel I am a little bit ahead of Bernard I always wish nobody should out compete the other.

Who is more into trends?

I think it is me I cannot do without a watch and the Omax one I wear cost me Shs 250,000. I also do not go for cheap perfume and I love Gucci products.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

Rarely. One day, our mzee assigned us to do chores [Bernard Alfred] Opio did not do his bit and kept arguing with me until I did his. Our father noticed that I was more hard working and could take on additional assignments’ even when my brother complained.

If you got a call that your brother is in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

Unless it is out of intrigue but he has never had a bad record since our childhood.

Do you guys have nicknames for each other?

I am Ceno D while Opio is Coo-pe kwene literally translated, where the men are.

In which area are you different and in which one are you alike?

Unlike Opio, I like music so much; I enjoy soul, reggae and going to disco.

We love reading newspapers, especially political stories, and currently I am the NRM chairperson, Workers League in Moyo District.

What can you do that your brother cannot?

I socialise with people from all walks of life and, I believe I take drastic decisions more than he does.

Who do you think is your parent’s favourite?

Me.

What is your childhood memory?

Bathing together; we had a small jerrycan that we would use to collect water. We placed a stick throught the handle and each carried from one end and we would use one basin.

What things are you both bad at?

Concealing information while observing the positive and negative effects.

What are you good at that people do not know?

I am a leader beyond what eyes can see, I am courageous but people do not see that.