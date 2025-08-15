Dear Gen Zs, put some respek on our generation!

Dear Gen Zs,

It is unimaginable that we were insulted, reduced to shreds, shreds of responding to some younglings, who were just recently weaned off their parents’ breastmilk. When you chaps wrote to us last week, it broke everything. What do you have to your names that could even grant you the audacity to write to us? Your crocs? Your coloured hair? Your gypsy dress code? Or the fact that you think Hozier is some angelic music. You chaps are just delusional (you call this delulu?) self-entitled brats seeking to reap where you did not sow. It is not that you are worthy of a response, it is just to set facts straight and restore you to your places. And given that your bu attention spans are always floating in the air, we pray that you get the point. You are yet to earn rank to even pass ‘millennial’ through your mouth.

Your communication skills suck

You hate feedback, you hate being told that you suck in many things, you have been raised on participation trophies, but at least, do one thing, up your communication games. You bu chaps have been convinced by psychologists that everything is a mental health check-in. You have picked a diagnosis for each failure of yours. You fail to respond to emails on time, you leave WhatsApp messages on seen, yet we see you somewhere on a discord forum, posting snaps unaware that there is a burning issue to address.

And it is not that we are calling you because you are the straw that holds the company. Far from it. It is because the whole house is burning because of your errors. You accuse us of taking credit for your work, but why shouldn’t we, when we always must rework your presentations, put up with your crappy work generated without your single input but a funny AI app? You would rather pay your Netflix subscription than a more useful LLM version. Now, it is the millennials always left with sleepless nights, panicking over your poor Excel skills, while watching you claim that you are doing wonders to your fairly delulu cohorts on X.

And what the heavens is with your acronyms? Can’t you just speak like normal people? Do you have to speak in memes, gifs and stickers for everything? What do you mean IDWYM? You never help your case. You ask that we millennials should not micromanage you, but why shouldn’t we, yet you never send complete work. A presentation is at 8am, and by 7:59am, you are still assuring us how you have it all handled, only to send it via some funny file sharing app that just launched last week. Tukoye! We are tired of cleaning up your mess Stewies!

Commit to Something!

We understand you belong to the cat family, that things such as commitment have never made an impression in your minds. But can you for once commit to something? How is it that for the last two years, you are still figuring out what you want to become. Your ideas of working two months at one job, one week at another, with the longest streak being three months is disheartening. Can you just for once figure the hell out? Not all of you will become an IshowSpeed. Because although your parents bribed you with ice cream, telling you, you can be everything you ever want to be, not all of you chaps are creative.

Yes, your bu HR business partners tell you these things so you can feel good, but picking a photo from Pinterest, and prompting AI is not peak-level creativity. All of you fancy a life as product reviewers. But we, your elder siblings plus your parents are tired of funding your lifestyle as you go into your third year of figuring yourself out, doing one more personality test that reveals you are a synchronous avoidant. Only for you to use that to jump to a new workplace. Like what is to your name? What have you done? Show us some proof.

What is relationships to you?

There is something about your Gen Z love, a fear of all things accountability; just failing to define things, and moving on fwaaaa. And before we forget? What is with this nonsense of shortening every place in Kampala; Jeeras, Tungos. Like what? You stay in Tungos…? So what happens when you stay in Naalya?

You see there are limits to this madness. Please can you just act normal for once? And can you stop forcing life from trying to aura farm everywhere. Gen Zs, please get it from us, there is nothing about you that will get you the old money aesthetic. Your poor maths skills, your memory loss (oba attention disorders) do not even help the case.

And what is always distracting you? Because clearly you cannot multitask although you admire this quality in millennials. Mbu you dumped him because he is cringe, he has no rizz. But what about you, Cocomelon? What aura do you have? Apart from your recycled rags which you claim are from your thrifting skills. Younglings, you just do not cut it. For once, stick to someone, call them boyfriend or girlfriend. And stop jumping boat at the slightest discomfort.

Because of you, Kampala is now a bracing challenge

We understand you refused to give your teeth to the rats as children. Your parents were busy kyejjo-maxing. But it is okay to have a crooked tooth or three. Because what in the heavens is this whole bracing challenge you are all taking on. And the fact that you flaunt the braces at every opportunity...eyeroll! If only, we say, if only, you could match it with beautiful laughter. But the way you crack. Please Gen Zs, pick a struggle. In fact, pick a more serious struggle. Your whole life cannot rotate around braces, aligners, whatever. Yes, you accuse millennials of loving struggle, but we are not certain flex is a better idea.

And oba who has convinced you that you are all celebrities? Those moments of virality on your social platforms have got each of you walking into places as though someone is about to wave. And again, if only you could also stop taking up seats, overstaying at restaurants while dialling up on a glass on water, asking for ice cubes and dices of lemon.

Older siblings are not a financial plan

The millennials are busy looking after their portfolios – their unit trusts, their bonds, their real estate, and there you go, sliding into their DMs with flattery and the longest of lusekes the world has seen. Because what financial future have you got if last week we bought you a ring light and a camera, huh? You assured us that finally you have got the drip for content creation. A day into the week, one video in the edit, and nothing uploaded, you are now telling us that you want to pursue some two-week course in Nairobi in pottery. But on whose money? And while we get the pottery man, you will hit us with a random thought; now I just want some time to find myself. Like find yourself there, right where you are, in your braces, in your over-inflated internet personality, and your endless abbreviations and cut words.

We are not going to deny that Amapiano has some secret sauce in it. But do you all have to dance with pupils locked upwards in the eye sockets? Photos | Courtesy | Shutterstock

We are your future

One thing peculiar about millennials is ntondo and kukolima, okay this one we take it. But it is to also pass on a reminder; “gyetuli gyemujja” we are where you are coming. Once upon a time, we too thought we were the messiahs of this world. That we were Africa’s future, the solution to Uganda’s problems. Atte didn’t we sing – we young women and men of Uganda are marching along, the path of education…” that nonsense. Only to arrive at the workplace and realise that no one was interested in changing the world, that the best reward from HR was going to be Pizza Friday or buckets of KFC after hitting the annual targets. Yes, I said it, slices of pizza. And we were taught to be grateful. We learnt to blend in the system. We learnt slowly to speak corporate. To know when to laugh at the boss’ jokes, to not say everything we thought. We are not conservative by choice; we were beaten into submission. Now when we talk to you, it is to warn you little ones.

That life, especially this ka Ugandan life can hammer, it is to warn you from our mistakes. Because sooner than later, you will be the fossils of tomorrow. And you too will repeat the famous Ugandan phrase , oyogeza bu-young.

Okay, we silently love Amapiano

We are not going to deny that Amapiano, that house and groove, has some secret sauce in it. But can’t you come up with better dances to it? Do you all have to dance with pupils locked upwards in the eye sockets as if you are going through a demonic possession? And do you have to point the bu fingers as if the Chwezi gods have arrived? And why does Amapiano all sound the same from start to finish. Can the song go somewhere? Can it have a bridge? Can it arrive? Can it crescendo?

All we are saying is that there is also beauty in the past, in the classics. All we want is for you to develop the ear. To realise that there is more to books beyond self-help books. Because how in the hell do you have a book club full of just self-help books. Can you read some Melville? Can you read some Austen? Some Bronte? You get the jizz? And can you stop all acting like Kapekes around this town? Occasionally it is okay, but all the time???

And yes, things should be deep

You bu Gen Zs just flirt with things. But there is more fulfilment in taking things seriously. In not putting your phone in ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode all the time, cancelling things at the last minute simply because your virtual therapist told you to choose yourself. There is something about getting deep on works of art, on reading all the books of your favourite author, on listening to a piece such as ‘Adagio for Strings’. Not everything must be flavoured, not everything is for the surface, because nothing is ever surface anyway. I mean, even we could have said the same thing when you went for the braces, that it is not that deep, Ghulam. And why do you have such names?

You are not the centre of the world

Yes Gen Zs, you are not the centre of Uganda. This ka country has no centre, it has fringes, many of them. There is more to the world than your bu little bubbles. Not to discourage you, but you are not the first, neither are you the last. When you were born, Uganda had potholes, here you are growing your first tu beard, and we still have potholes. And you that we hoped would fix them have become influencers.

Ze point is…

Since your memory spans by this point have already forgotten everything, then remember this one thing; respect people who grow old in Uganda or often stated; “fear a man who grows old in professions where men die young.” The millennials have survived Uganda, and we have survived it with clear skin, no wrinkles. But you Gen Z broilers, shall you? Shall you afford a smile at our age? When has Uganda finally happened to you proper? You could say the ga-millenials were malnourished since we fed on posho and beans, but we have aged with graceful elegance. But when you Gen Z are 30, shall you be wrinkle-free? Shall you have any ability to afford rizz? To aura farm? At least we the millennials have made it out, beaten, but stronger, disappointed yet still carrying hope, that at least you bu brats can act normal for once!

Relate normally!

Find someone; call them boyfriend or girlfriend